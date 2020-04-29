Bartenders Shout Out The Mezcals They Wish More People Knew About

Just because we’re both socially distancing and sheltering-at-home, doesn’t mean we can’t still enjoy some of the fun holidays coming down the pike. In fact, we might as well go all out on renowned party holidays like Memorial Day and The Fourth of July. No need for a designated driver and your bed is just steps away. Next week, Cinco de Mayo will kick off the summer party season in full. This holiday — celebrating the Mexican army’s victory in the battle of Puebla (not Mexico’s Independence Day) — is perfectly suited for sampling Mexican beers, tequilas, and mezcals. It’s the latter spirit that we’re looking at today. Mezcal, for the uninitiated, is similar to tequila as both are made from agave hearts. The difference is that while tequila can only be made from blue agave, mezcal can be made from any type of agave. It’s also typically roasted in underground ovens — giving it a deep smokiness and a raw, vegetal flavor — elements that are less common in tequilas. It’s a perfect spirit for mixing, slow sipping, or balancing with cheesy, savory Mexican fare. It’s also a great way to dip a toe in Mexican spirits if you’re normally a fan of smokier whiskeys. “There’s so much about mezcal that appeals to whiskey drinkers,” says Nicole Quist, beverage director at Bartaco in Aventura, Florida. With Cinco de Mayo coming quick, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us the mezcals they wish more people knew about.