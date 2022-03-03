The Latest Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Is Stone-Cold Classic Bourbon

Every year, Heaven Hill releases three versions of their beloved (and award-winning) Elijah Craig Barrel Proof. While it would track that these releases would be very similar from one to the other, they’re really not. Case in point, last year’s first release was a berry bomb with brambles and earthy soil layered in. This year’s first release is definitely not that.

I was lucky enough to snag a bottle of this year’s first Elijah Craig Barrel Proof and I was a bit hesitant to dive in. These are always good but I was left a little cold by last year’s late offerings and didn’t want to go back in just yet. I was mistaken. Not to spoil the end, but this is a very good whiskey.

So let’s skip more preamble and dive into what’s actually in this year’s first Elijah Craig Barrel Proof.

