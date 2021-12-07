A Very Serious Review Of Evan Williams Original Southern Egg Nog

It’s officially eggnog season. Rejoice! I’m a ride-or-die fan of the creamy, spicy, boozy concoction. In fact, I’m spending the next two days making a big batch of the stuff, but I’ll cover that process in a post later this week. Until then, I’m going to dive into Evan Williams Original Southern Egg Nog. Yes, we’re talking about the $10 bottle you can find on most liquor store shelves right now. At first glance, it would almost seem sacrilege to drink eggnog from a sealed bourbon bottle that doesn’t even sit in the dairy aisle. And while I’m not a fan of flavored whiskey, this… isn’t exactly that. This is a cream liqueur that’s spiced to taste like a classic nog. That I can get into. Below, I’m going to (very seriously!) offer up my tasting notes on Evan William’s swing at nog. I’m tasting this from a pre-chilled bottle (from the fridge) over three rocks with a dusting of freshly grated nutmeg. Let’s get into it. Related: We Blind Taste-Tested Every Evan Williams And Crowned A Winner

Evan Williams Original Southern Egg Nog Bourbon ABV: 30% Average Price: $10 The Whiskey: This “flavored” whiskey is a spiced cream liqueur that’s cut with sweet Kentucky bourbon, blended bourbon, brandy, and rum from Heaven Hill (which makes several labels for each category). If you drink whiskey cream liqueurs (Bailey’s, Carolan’s, etc.), you’ll have a general idea of where this bottle fits. Tasting Notes: I dusted this with freshly grated nutmeg, so, naturally, that’s the first smell I get on the nose. Beyond that, there’s a heavy cream on the nose that has a touch of vanilla and a hint of rum raisins. The taste is pure nog with nutmeg married to heavy cream with a pudding/yolky vibe and a lot of white sugar. There’s a twinge of alcohol in the mix that feels like a dark rum or bourbon — shout out to the vanilla — but the brandy is lost on me. There’s also a bit of an alcohol/ethanol note of the backend that leans into a plastic vanilla extract bottle but it’s super subtle.