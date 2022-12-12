Learn About Every Type of Sparkling Wine, Just In Time For The Holidays

Although the experts say that sparkling wine is meant to be enjoyed beyond celebratory occasions (which I most certainly agree with), there’s something undeniably special about popping bubbly during the holiday season. In addition to being festive, fizzy, and super food-friendly, sparkling wine has a unique way of making every situation feel like a party. However, not all sparkling wines are created equal. Beyond the usual suspects, there are actually a few more styles of sparkling wine worth getting to know—and no matter what you reach for, we always believe that understanding a little bit about what you’re drinking makes the experience all the sweeter. Today, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the industry’s most popular sparkling wine categories, just in time for the holiday season. Get your flutes ready, it’s about to get bubbly.

Champagne In the world of sparkling wine, Champagne sits atop the throne. Regarded as the world's best sparkling wine-producing region, this eponymous viticultural zone just east of Paris is home to some of the industry's best—and most expensive—bottles of bubbles. Yet all that comes from Champagne needn't be expensive! There are still a number of affordable gems to be found. A few things to know about Champagne: first, the region's three main grapes are Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunier, though a handful of lesser-known varieties are also permitted (though rarely used). Champagne is produced via the méthode traditionelle (traditional method), which involves taking an already-fermented wine and allowing it to go through a secondary fermentation in bottle. This is done by adding a liqueur de tirage (a mixture of sugar and water) to the wine to ignite fermentation. Since CO2 is a byproduct of fermentation, the gas becomes trapped in the bottle – voila, your bubbles await. The wine is then aged for a minimum of 15 months (in the case of non-vintage wines), riddled, disgorged, and bottled with a last bit of sugar (or not, in the case of Brut Nature wines), and released. Brut Nature will be the driest version of Champagne, followed by Extra Brut and Brut, which will also be dry. Wines labeled Demi-Sec and Doux will be sweet. Prosecco Produced in Italy's Veneto region, Prosecco has long been the answer to affordable, go-to bubbles that promise to get the job done. Contrary to the traditional method used in Champagne, these budget-friendly bottles are produced via the Charmat method, meaning that secondary fermentation is executed in large, pressurized tanks rather than bottles. The resulting wines are generally fresh, fruit forward, and released much younger than those that undergo the traditional method of vinification. While there are exceptions (a handful of producers use the traditional method in Prosecco, for example), these wines are great for simple holiday gatherings, mixing into cocktails, or popping at holiday brunches everywhere.

Cava For Spain's answer to delicious, budget-friendly bubbles, look no further than Cava. Crafted in the Penedès region of Spain from the Xarel-lo, Macabeo, and/or Parellada varieties, these textured and tasty bubbles are produced via the traditional method (same as Champagne) and are required to age for a minimum of nine months on the lees prior to release. For those looking to dive deeper into the world of traditional method sparklers, Cava offers a fun, more wallet-friendly option than Champagne, with a variety of age markers and designations (Reserva, Gran Reserva, etc.) to boot. For stocking stuffers and go-to gifts for coworkers, friends, and in-laws, you really can't go wrong here. Pét-Nat Looking to score a unique bubbly gift for the wine lover in your life? Reach for a bottle of pét-nat. Contrary to Champagne, Cava, and Prosecco—all of which undergo a secondary fermentation–pét-nats are created via the méthode ancestrale, which only incorporates one fermentation. In short, wines are bottled prior to the completion of fermentation and are allowed to finish in bottle, which in turn, leaves a bit of CO2 (less than that of wines that undergo secondary fermentation) and oftentimes a touch of residual sugar in the bottle. In turn, these wines are fresh, fruit-forward, and extremely easy to drink, as well as often boast a lower ABV than other sparklers. Fair warning, most pét-nats are not disgorged, meaning the wines may be a bit cloudy / have some sediment in them – which are nothing to worry about! Crémant If you've perused your local shop's sparkling wine section, you've likely seen the word crémant a time or few. Simply put, these sparklers are produced via the traditional method—that is, the same way that Champagne is made—though aren't allowed to be called Champagne, as they aren't produced in the eponymous region of France. Therefore, any wines made in a Champagne style outside of the region boast the title of crémant. Crémants are produced in nearly every region of France, though are often aged less than Champagne (and can also be produced from a number of different grape varieties). Crémants from the Loire are often made from Chenin Blanc, whereas crémant from Bourgogne are made from Chardonnay. Other common crémant-producing regions are Bordeaux, Jura, and Limoux.

Franciacorta Although Prosecco tends to get the spotlight, Franciacorta is Italy's other—perhaps even more interesting—style of sparkling wine. Produced in the country's Lombardy region, these tasty bottles of bubbles are produced using the metodo classico (AKA, the traditional method used in Champagne and Cava), from a combination of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir (Nero), and/or Pinot Bianco. However, these wines actually have a stricter lees-aging time than Champagne; contrary to Champagne's 15 months, Franciacorta must spend an impressive 18 months on the lees prior to release—and a whopping 60 months for vintage-designated bottlings! Sekt Sekt is the term for sparkling wine produced in Germany and Austria, though its regulations are much less strict than those of other regions. German and Austrian Sekt are produced in both the traditional style (Champagne) and Charmat / tank style (Prosecco), from a variety of grapes, and are bottled at varying levels of dryness / sweetness. This can make it a bit harder to navigate in terms of knowing what you're getting strictly based on looking at the label, though many bottles will indicate some form of information with regards to the dryness / sweetness level of the juice inside. These bottles are less commonly found in the United States than the regions above, but always promise a tasty, unique, and thought-provoking time.