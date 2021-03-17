Everything You Need To Know About Disneyland’s April Reopening

Just announced! Magic is finally returning to the Disneyland Resort theme parks! Disneyland Park & Disney California Adventure Park are planning to officially reopen to California Residents on April 30, with limited capacity. Details on @DisneyParks Blog: https://t.co/B1Rk2iAtmv pic.twitter.com/BkD9Cq2MKh

That’s not all that’s changing, either. Here’s what you can expect if you want to go to Disneyland this spring:

Good news, California Disney nerds! Beginning April 30th, 2021 Disneyland Park and Disney’s California Adventure theme park will finally reopen for the first time in over a year. Both parks will severely limit park attendance in accordance with state requirements and will make some changes to the usual Disney experience in order to continue to promote safe social distancing. There will also be a new theme park reservation system, which requires guests to seek a park reservation before they can purchase a valid admission ticket.

Reservations

As of the reopening date, both theme parks will only be open to residents of California, so if you’re out of state and itching to go to Disneyland, you’re still going to have to wait.

Beginning April 30th, Disneyland and the California Adventure park will be operating at a reduced 15% capacity, which sounds like heaven if you’ve ever been to Disneyland and had your shoes repeatedly run-over by insane Disney parents shuttling their children to the next photo opportunity. Those hoping to enter the park will have to obtain a reservation in advance of their arrival.

All guests 3 years old and up (ruthless) will need to present both a park reservation and an admission ticket showing the same date in order to be let into the park. As of now, details about the reservation system are scarce, and ticket sales are currently paused to resume at a later undisclosed date.

Those experiencing fevers, a cough, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle aches, headaches, sore throats, loss of taste or smell, or experiencing congestion or a runny nose are not welcome in the park.

Face Masks/Temperature Checks

All guests, cast members, and employees will be required to bring and wear face coverings for the entire duration of their trips, unless drinking or eating. This means, yes, you need to wear your mask on the rides, even Space Mountain. Those drinking and eating anything will have to remain stationary until their food is finished in order to ensure social distancing.

Face masks must be made of two layers of breathable material, neck gaiters, open-chin bandanas, and masks with valves, mesh material, or holes are unacceptable. All guests and employees entering the park must undergo a temperature screening, anyone reading at or above 100.4F will not be allowed to enter.