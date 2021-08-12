Is This $200 Bourbon Whiskey Worth It? We Tried It To Find Out

Michter’s Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 10 Years Old — Barrel No. 21D1209 ABV: 47.2% Average Price: $200 ($150 MSRP) The Whiskey: The juice in this bottle is a little under wraps. Michter’s is currently distilling and aging their own whiskey, but this is still sourced. The actual barrels sourced for these single barrel expressions tend to be at least ten years old with some rumored to be closer to 15 years old. Either way, the juice goes through Michter’s bespoke filtration process before a touch of Kentucky’s iconic soft limestone water is added, bringing the bourbon down to a very crushable 94.4 proof. Tasting Notes: The nose opens with subtle notes of soft wood and worn leather next to light touches of dark berries, orange oils, egg nog spice, and a slight toffee sweetness. The palate starts off equally soft with something more akin to maple syrup sweetness which then leads into a rush of berry brambles. The mid-palate hits on a bit of dark spice, vanilla tobacco, and dark cacao… maybe espresso?… bitterness. The finish leans into a dry-yet-almost-sweet oak with a touch of an almond shell and dry grass coming in at the very end.

The real beauty is in the softness of the taste. There are no rough edges whatsoever and the whole sipping experience is like a silken dream. The soft limestone water does help the drinkability without making it feel thin. And while this isn't an ABV bomb that'll leave you burning, it's not meant to be. This is the epitome of a slow-sipping bourbon with real depth. The Bottle: Michter's heavy-duty bottles have become centerpieces on many a bar cart. This bottle stands tall and has a wax seal that's actually a breeze to open (compared to way too many that aren't). Overall, this is an eye-catching bottle from top to bottom. Bottom Line: This continues to be one of the most drinkable high-end bourbons on the market. It's shockingly easy to sip without water or ice. Though, a drop or two of water or a single rock will help the deeper flavors of the bourbon come out to play. Is it worth the price? Yes, I believe it is (assuming you like bourbon enough to even want this bottle). This is a centerpiece bottle that lives up to the hype without getting ridiculous with its price. Trust us, there are bottles that cost five, six times this much that can't compete with its complexity. Ranking: 98/100 — This dram continues to be a high-water mark in bourbon.