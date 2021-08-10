Balcones is at the forefront of the American single malt whisky movement. Their Texas single malts continue to wow whisky drinkers, win awards, and push the envelope on what American single malt whisky can be. Their latest release, Pilgrimage Texas Single Malt Whisky, is the first in a new series of whiskies from the Waco, Texas craft distiller. Their aim with this new series is to explore a “dynamic flavor experience” with a unique finishing for each expression released going forward. Overall, this sounds very exciting, so we’re tasting the very first drop in the new Pilgrimage line below. Let’s get into what’s in the bottle! Related: We Can’t Find A Single Fault With This 25-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Balcones Pilgrimage Texas Single Malt Whisky ABV: 58.5% Average Price: $76 The Whisky: This single malt starts with Golden Promise malted barley in the mash with proprietary ale yeast and local Texas water. The distilled juice is then loaded into used barrels like all of the world’s great single malts. After a few years of aging under the hot Texas sun, the whisky is transferred into French Sauternes casks, bringing a distinct dessert wine vibe to the juice. Finally, the whisky is bottled at cask strength from very small, one-off batches. Tasting Notes: The nose is all sweet honey, soft white grapes, stewed peaches in syrup, light leather, ripe pear, and a touch of salted caramel candy. There’s also this fleeting moment of milk chocolate. It really draws you in.