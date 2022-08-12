While fall is right around the corner, the summer vibe is alive and strong at Uproxx. We’re not ready to let go of the hazy summer days spent in flip-flops while we sip cocktails in favor of warm sweaters and pumpkin-spiced beer. That’s why today we’re going to highlight some refreshing summer cocktails while we still have the time — the days of summer 2022 might be numbered, but there’s more than enough time to enjoy cocktails mixed with gin, tequila, mezcal, rum, and any number of fruity, thirst-quenching mixers.

We asked a handful of well-known bartenders to tell us their best, most refreshing cocktail recipes to finish off this epic summer. They definitely didn’t disappoint. Keep reading to see them all– then get mixing!

Goodall

“Inspired by Jane Goodall, famed conservationist known for her work with primates. This simple frozen floral lemonade is a perfect drink to cool down during the hot Nashville summer days.”

– Colby Mitchell, director of food and beverage at Holston House in Nashville

Recipe:

2 oz. of Tito’s vodka

0.25 oz. of Giffard Pamplemousse

0.25 oz. of lemon juice

0.25 oz. of lavender syrup

Preparation:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker. Strain into an ice-filled glass. Garnish it with an edible flower.

Firing Squad

“A lesser-known alternative to the Margarita, the fruit-forward ‘Firing Squad’ takes center stage on warm summer evenings. Incorporating the bright and vegetal flavors of a Blanco Tequila with the berry notes of grenadine and the aromatic spices.”

– Lacy Hodum, food and beverage manager at Central Station in Memphis

Recipe:

2 oz. blanco tequila

0.75 oz. lime juice

0.75 oz. grenadine

3 dashes of Angostura bitters

Preparation:

Add all ingredients to an ice-filled shaker. Shake and strain into a coupe classic with a single, medium ice cube with a twist of lime.

Jungle Bird Julep

“At Tack Room, we make riffs on classics that are best sipped to the tunes of our live piano performances. The original Jungle Bird is a fruity, bitter, funky rum cocktail. We wanted to pay homage to this cocktail while making it a little less bitter and more refreshing. We also love a good Julep, so we started with crushed ice, added a little sherry, cinnamon, swapped in Aperol and gin, and garnished with a mint sprig for a delicious summer sipper.”

– Adrian Romas, head bartender at Tack Room in Chicago

Recipe:

1 oz. Letherbee Gin

.5 oz. Aperol

.5 oz. Lustau Oloroso Don Nuno

.5 oz. cinnamon syrup

.5 oz. pineapple juice

.25 oz. lime juice

Preparation:

In a glass filled with crushed ice, add sherry, cinnamon syrup, gin, and the other ingredients. Stir it and garnish it with a mint sprig.

Mango Mule

“The mango mule is the perfect summer cocktail to sip while out on our patio during those hot summer days. It’s a completely refreshing take on a classic cocktail.”

– Chris Ray, director of restaurants at the Tampa Marriott Water Street in Tampa, Florida

Recipe:

1.5 oz. Titos Vodka

2 oz. Ginger beer

.5 oz. mango puree

.5 oz. lime juice

Preparation:

Add mango purée, ice, vodka, and lime juice, to shaker and shake for ten seconds Pour into a copper mug and top with ginger beer. Garnish with fresh mint & a lime wedge.