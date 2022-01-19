The “corpse reviver” is a family of cocktails that reach back as far as the very art of mixing cocktails in the first place. While the Corpse Reviver No. 1 has its fans (a mix of brandy, calvados, and sweet vermouth), the Corpse Reviver No. 2 is much more refreshing — a great pick for the season and perhaps the best gin cocktail for winter in existence.

The whole idea of this family of cocktails is to “revive” a hungover person. It’s meant as a cocktail you drink before eleven am, as a booster for the day. Something to get you going after a long night. The beauty of the Corpse Reviver No. 2 is that it’s largely citrus-based, making it a ray of sunshine on a cold winter’s morn (when a lot of us need a little reviving). It’s also a pretty old-school cocktail, so there are no bells and whistles — just easy shaking and pouring.

Does this work as a hangover cure? We guess in the same way that a Bloody Mary or mimosa (or any hair of the dog) does. But that doesn’t really matter when making a drink this tasty and easy to shake. Let’s get into it!

