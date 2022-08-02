Alert Snoop! We Discovered The Best Gin For Your Next Gin & Juice

“Rollin’ down the street, smokin’ indo, sippin’ on gin and juice. Laid back. With my mind on my money and my money on my mind.” If you don’t recognize those lyrics from “Gin and Juice” by Snoop Dogg, well… you need to study the classics. And by that, we mean both classic tracks and classic cocktails. We’ll let you get better acquainted with Snoop’s catalog on your own; as for gin and juice, it’s a simple cocktail of gin and your favorite fruit juice (usually orange juice, grapefruit juice, or another type of citrus). While some recipes sweeten up gin’s juniper flavor by adding simple syrup into the mix, that’s not definitely not required — we’re basically talking about a classic screwdriver or Paloma, but with gin. We already love gin-based cocktails during the summer months so as August rolls out we figured we’d mix up a whole fleet of gins mixed with grapefruit juice for a blind test. Keep scrolling to see the gins we selected and see how everything turned out. The cocktail itself is literally just a jigger of gin over ice. Then the cup is filled with grapefruit juice — simple as can be. Today’s Lineup: Hendrick’s Gin

Seagram’s Extra Dry Gin

Beefeater London Dry Gin

Tanqueray London Dry Gin

Bombay Sapphire Gin

Citadelle Gin

Nolet’s Silver Gin

Bluecoat American Gin

Part 1: The Taste Taste 1 Tasting Notes: Aromas of lemon zest, pine, and juniper meet your nose. They have difficulty rising over the aroma of grapefruit juice, though. I had to really try to find them. The palate continues this trend with more citrus, juniper, and some coriander. Overall, the flavor profile is a little spicy and citrus-driven for this mixed drink. It tends to get lost in the shuffle.

Taste 2 Tasting Notes: On the nose, this gin is very fruity, and floral, and has just a hint of piney juniper. All of which pair well with the grapefruit juice component of the drink. Sipping it only heightens the experience with more pine, wildflowers, wintry spices, and a ton of fruity flavor. From my notes: “It’s almost like this gin was created to be mixed with fruit juice, specifically grapefruit juice.” Taste 3 Tasting Notes: While subtle, I noticed notes of candied orange peel, coriander, cinnamon, and a gentle, herbal, floral flavor that melded with the sweet, grapefruit juice aroma. More of the same on the palate. Juniper, nutmeg, cinnamon, licorice, and tart, bright citrus zest work in unison with the sharp, sweet flavor of the grapefruit juice. All in all, a winner of a combination. Taste 4 Tasting Notes: Right away, this is a citrus bomb of a cocktail. There’s a ton of tangerine and lemon zest along with juniper in this gin’s nose. There just isn’t much else. When mixed with grapefruit juice, it’s kind of overwhelming. Add the harsh heat and spice at the finish and this just isn’t a favorable pairing. From my notes: “I wouldn’t drink these together again.” Taste 5 Tasting Notes: Complex aromas of juniper berries, orange zest, pine, and cucumbers pair well with the ripe grapefruit smell of the grapefruit juice. Drinking it brings forth more juniper, pine, cucumber, and light spices that all seem to work well with orange juice. There’s something light, yet complex about the gin when paired with the fresh-squeezed grapefruit juice. Taste 6 Tasting Notes: The nose is classic pine, juniper, and slight citrus peel. But really there isn’t much else going on the pair with the juicy, ripe grapefruit juice aroma. Sipping it added some wintry spices and maybe some licorice on top of the citrus and juniper. But overall, it was a little underwhelming and more juniper-centric than I’d prefer when mixed with grapefruit juice. Taste 7 Tasting Notes: Heavy juniper, pine, and citrus zest are included in this gin’s nose. There are also hints of anise and coriander. Generally speaking, the aromas stand up well with the juicy, fresh grapefruit juice smell. The palate continues this trend with juniper berries, coriander, cinnamon, and other spices all working in unison with the included grapefruit juice. Taste 8 Tasting Notes: Heavy aromas of lemon zest and pine met my nostrils. They were even more powerful than the grapefruit aroma of the juice. In fact, the lemon aroma (and flavor) bordered on Pine-Sol. It was so overwhelming. There were some juniper, spiced and herbal flavors when paired with the grapefruit juice, but nothing all that exciting. Overall, a little too much generic lemon that didn’t mesh well with the grapefruit juice. Part 2: The Rankings