New bourbon whiskey is always hitting the shelves these days. I’m lucky enough to get to taste the lion’s share of it and (hopefully!) guide you towards the best stuff (and away from the dregs). Frank August Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey was among the recent drops waiting for me at my new address after a very recent move to Kentucky and, having heard a great buzz, I was excited to taste it.

But before we dive into what’s in the bottle, a little context. By the sleek look of the bottle and its website, it’d be easy to assume “Frank August” is a celeb or some eccentric midcentury design-loving CEO. In reality, the name is derived from being frank, or as the brand tells it: “The state of being open, honest, and sincere.” The idea behind the project was to blend the world of traditional bourbon whiskey with modernity in a single bottle — plus it looks cool as hell, which is a nice perk.

There’s more on the horizon as well, a single barrel expression is coming soon from the brand. But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Let’s dig into what’s actually inside this very cool-looking bottle of bourbon.

