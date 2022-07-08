Is it ever really worth buying super expensive whiskey? That’s a tough question. I’d say if you’re just going to drink it, probably no. There’s so much great whiskey out there for great prices that spending a ton on one just seems unnecessary. If you’re building an investment portfolio, however, well, then probably yes.

That conundrum arose when I was tasting a brand new, super expensive, very rare bourbon whiskey the other day. Specifically, a Rare Hare 1953 Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in XXO Cognac Casks.

Rare Hare 1953 is the lux brand from Playboy’s spirits line. Playboy got into the spirits game last year with a special Extra Añejo release from Codigo. This year, they’re dipping their toes into the ever-expanding bourbon market with a very rare release of 17-year-old bourbon at a hefty price tag. The thing is, that high price tag is the bottle’s MSRP (suggested retail price). This whiskey is supposed to cost $589, so you’re truly paying for a rarity. For comparison’s sake, that $1,000 bottle of WL Weller you see on some shelves should really cost $99 (its MSRP). That’s a massive difference between the true cost and the inflated cost of a whiskey.

So, is Rare Hare 1953 Straight Bourbon actually worth the nearly $600 price tag? Let’s dive into the juice and find out.

