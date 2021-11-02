This New Rye Whiskey Blends Tennessee Technique With Colorado Craft

As the year winds down, rye whiskey has proven itself the most interesting category of American whiskey in 2021. New expressions are taking mash bills, distillation methods, maturation, and even barrel finishing to new heights. One of the best examples of how great, unique, and inspired rye whiskey can be just dropped. The new rye is a collaboration between two soon-to-be icons of American whiskey, Nicole Austin of George Dickel and Todd Leopold of Leopold Bros.

George Dickel x Leopold Bros. Collaboration Blend marries new Tennessee rye with hardcore craft rye from Colorado. That alone should pique your interest in this whiskey, but there’s so much more going on here. This whiskey is about what’s in the bottle, sure. It’s also about a friendship between two of the most interesting distillers working in the industry. Nicole Austin, General Manager and Distiller at Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. in Tennessee, and Todd Leopold, co-founder and Master Distiller at Leopold Bros. Distillery in Colorado, created this blended rye based on a long-time friendship and mutual respect for what the other is doing.

Leopold is renowned for creating some of the most sought-after craft spirits in the game (his absinthe is arguably the best American version on the market). He also runs one of the more interesting craft distilleries in America. The heart of the facility is the malting house, where Leopold’s crew sources unique and standard beer grains and malts them in-house — which is rare in the whiskey game. But the bespoke aspects of Leopold’s distillery go beyond the massive amount of grains being malted on-site. There are propagated and wild yeasts at play. The fermenting tanks aren’t just some stainless steel vats you see at every distillery from Osaka to Orlando. Instead, Leopold has wooden tanks made from Oregon pine for his fermenters, which allows the bacterias and yeasts a place to hide and grow, adding depth to the mash.

That’s before you get to Leopold’s hand-crafted “Three Chamber Still” that Todd Leopold himself re-engineered from hundred-year-old manuscripts and plans. The old-school still works not only as a method to extract ethanol (alcohol) from the mash but it also extracts oils and deeply hidden aromatic esters at the same time, adding a serious depth to the spirit as it comes off the still. That spirit is Leopold’s much-sought-after Three Chamber Rye Whiskey, which is technically referred to as a “heavy whiskey.” This type of rye whiskey was largely lost to American whiskey shortly after World War II and has been given new life by Leopold as “a revival of a lost American tradition.”

This is all before we even get into the four years of maturation or the fact that Leopold found someone to grow Abruzzi Rye (the preferred rye of pre-Prohibition America) for his Three Chamber Rye mash bill. Taken all together, it’s a whole lot of technique. And that’s only 1/2 of the collaboration.

As cool as Leopold’s Three Chamber Rye is, “heavy” rye whiskeys made using this method back in the day were usually blended with a lighter column still rye to render out some of the heavier aspects of the whiskey. That’s where Nicole Austin comes in.

Cascade Hollow, home of the Dickel distillery, feels like the biggest little distillery in the whiskey game. It’s nestled in a small hollow on a creek and framed by hillsides covered in deciduous forests (best enjoyed in fall, of course). It feels well-seasoned and worn in. The mash tanks, grist mills, stills, and filtration tanks have real character from being refitted and updated over the decades. You can see the hammer marks on the outside of the grain feeder where generations of whiskey makers had to tap the vessel to keep that grain moving. And yet… Austin’s column still rye is a completely new product in the whiskey industry. That’s a stark contrast to Leopold’s sparkling new Denver facility with hand-crafted everything, which is, ironically, focused on old-school spirits from a bygone era.