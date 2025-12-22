Turks and Caicos is the #1 private destination in the Caribbean, which says a lot about the destination and the luxury you can experience there. The Turks and Caicos Islands have set aside dozens of protected areas including National Parks, nature reserves, sanctuaries and various historical sites, making it one of the most unique vacation spots in all of the Caribbean. If paradise had an address, it would be Grace Bay Club in Turks and Caicos. This oceanfront escape is where barefoot luxury meets impeccable service, with powder-soft sand and water so clear it feels unreal. From chilled welcome cocktails to sunset dinners that look straight out of a movie, every moment here feels like it’s designed to spoil you. Whether you’re craving total relaxation, or a touch of island glam, Grace Bay Club delivers it effortlessly and with an Aperol Spritz in hand (if you wish). If you don’t know what a one row beach is, just know it’s the cream of the crop. Grace Bay Club is a rare “one-row beach,” which means every suite and villa sits directly on the oceanfront, with nothing built behind or blocking the views. In other words, no second row of rooms or garden-view categories—just uninterrupted turquoise water and toes-in-the-sand access from every spot on the property. It’s like front row at your favorite concert, but elevated. Golf lovers can tee off just a few minutes from the resort at the award-winning Provo Golf Club, known for its palm-fringed fairways and ocean breeze. Grace Bay Club can arrange tee times and transportation, making it easy to add a round of island golf to your sun-soaked itinerary.

WHY IT’S AWESOME Here’s what vacation looks like for me based on my choice of beverages: iced latte in the morning, Aperol Spritzes in the afternoon and espresso martini at night. Luckily for all of us, Grace Bay Club has all of this and so much to do in between all your beverage choices and sunscreen applications. And when I tell you the gift shop is reason alone for a visit, trust and believe. This is literally the best boutique I’ve ever seen at a luxury resort. They’ve got miniature Birkin bags (obviously not authentic) and the best clothes from brands like Zimmerman, Solid & Striped and more. It’s so good, I probably wouldn’t have even been upset if my luggage got lost for a few days. And get this: Grace Bay Club just got nominated for Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards 2026! How cool is that? IN-HOUSE FOOD + DRINK Once upon a time the Caribbean was known only for its crystal blue water, but thanks to resorts like Grace Bay Club, the area is becoming known as a destination with exquisite dining. Don’t miss out on Infiniti Restaurant & Raw Bar, the resort’s star oceanfront spot right next to one of the Caribbean’s longest bars (a whopping 90 feet of fun). After a relaxing day on the beach, dive into a freshly revamped menu packed with top-tier sushi, Japanese-inspired delights, and drool-worthy Wagyu dishes served à la carte. Trust me, these are absolute must-tries! Keep reading to learn about the hotel’s new boat service, exclusively for hotel guests to dine at Grace Bay Club’s sister properties easily and effortlessly.

AMENITIES 55-inch HDTV with streaming

Free Wi-Fi

Luxe mini-bar

Lavazza coffee makers

Air conditioning + blackout curtains

Plush robes & slippers

In-room safe, iron, hairdryer

Individual climate control

L’OCCITANE Bath Amenities

Walk-in Rainfall Shower

Desk/Office Space ROOM TYPES Each suite and villa feels like its own little sanctuary, complete with ocean views, luxe details, and a calm, coastal palette. Spacious balconies practically beg you to linger with a cocktail before heading to dinner, and the modern Caribbean design brings together sophistication and barefoot ease. Whether you’re in a romantic suite or a beachfront villa, every detail whispers relaxation. Every room spanning their 11 acres boasts oceanfront accommodations and if you’re traveling with a large group, check out the resort’s Estate Section, complete with five bedrooms, plenty of gathering space, a gourmet kitchen, and two balconies.

THE BEST THING TO DO WITHIN A 15 MINUTE WALK Walk down the beach and hop aboard the brand-new Princess Grace for a boat day with friends (or strangers). The custom-built 65-foot catamaran offers private charters, where you’ll enjoy fresh sushi, veggie burgers and more. And the more is the best part: stunning views, prosecco and local beer. If chartering a boat for the day is out of your price range, jump aboard the sunset cruise for $150/person. Be on the lookout for JoJo the Dolphin, a local bottlenose dolphin who has grown quite famous amongst locals and visitors alike. These charters often include fresh seafood and sushi, all curated by Grace Bay Resorts’ exquisite culinary team. Depending on your excursion, the copious amounts of fresh seafood can double as dinner, so by girl math standards, it’s basically free. Hands down, this is the most sophisticated island-hopping experience I’ve ever had, and it beautifully showcases the natural beauty of Grace Bay’s renowned beaches and marine life. THE BEST THING TO EAT/DRINK WITHIN A $20 CAB RIDE You already know I’ll gladly pay a cab driver to take me in search of the island’s best espresso martini, and I found it at Grace Bay Club’s sister property Rock House. Lucky for you, you won’t need a cab for this espresso martini rec, thanks to their brand-new boat services, designed to provide a convenient way for guests to travel between sister resorts for dining and other experiences, exclusively for resort guests. At Rock House you’ll likely find a DJ paired with stunning sunset views, European vibes, the best dressed people on the island, and of course the best espresso martini. Expect a Mediterranean inspired menu with small plates, gourmet pastas, a vast wine selection and making it even easier, this entire evening excursion can be charged back to your hotel room.

BED GAME The beds at Grace Bay Club are exactly what vacation dreams are made of — soft, cloud-like linens that practically demand you sleep in. Morning coffee tastes better when you’re wrapped in sheets this cozy, with the sound of the ocean just steps away. Rating: 9/10 SEXINESS RATING Caribbean vacations should always be sexy, and Grace Bay Club doesn’t disappoint. Book a private charter for the most romantic part of your entire trip. Rating: 8/10

THE VIEWS & PICS SPOTS For those can’t-miss photos, start your morning at the resort’s infinity pool where the turquoise water blends seamlessly with the sky. Sunset cocktails at Infiniti Bar deliver the ultimate golden-hour glow, while the beach walkways lined with palms make the perfect backdrop for that effortlessly chic island OOTD shot. Every corner of the resort looks like it was designed for your camera roll. BEST SEASON TO VISIT There is never a bad time to visit paradise, but if you’re looking for a super slow and quiet time, September is your best bet (albeit a little too slow for me). Other than that, if you visit Turks and Caicos between December and April you’re usually treated to perfect beach weather without the intense summer humidity, making it ideal for poolside lounging or sailing at sunset.