If your idea of a beach vacation includes a DJ spinning by the pool, espresso martinis before dinner, and flamingo photo ops in between spa appointments — then SLS Baha Mar is your passport to paradise. Located on the sugar-white sands of Nassau’s Cable Beach, this chic, design-forward hotel is where island ease meets modern indulgence with tons of people watching in-between. Think Soho House energy with a Caribbean accent: stylish loungers, live music (including poolside sets that roll into golden hour), and an always-on social vibe that still feels five-star. It’s the kind of place where you show up for the cocktails and stay for the content — all without sacrificing service, sleep, or sun. SLS Baha Mar is where the party starts and ends (with a martini in hand), and that’s the point.

WHY IT’S AWESOME: The SLS Baha Mar isn’t just a hotel — it’s an experience that blends luxury, lifestyle, and a little bit of late-night mischief thanks to the on-site casino. Nestled on the shores of Nassau’s Cable Beach in the Bahamas, the resort lives inside the larger Baha Mar playground, giving you access to everything from private flamingo meet-and-greets to one of the Caribbean’s best golf courses — without ever sacrificing style. For the nightlife crowd, you’ve got options ranging from Jon Batiste’s intimate Jazz Club (perfect for post-dinner drinks) to the high-glam BOND nightclub that kicks off at past my bedtime at 10pm, plus chic in-house favorites like Monkey Bar and Skybar for stylish sips all night long. It’s the perfect place to sip, shop, sun, and stay out late without ever having to call an Uber. IN-HOUSE FOOD + DRINK: Start your day with a Lavazza in-room coffee and finish it with an espresso martini from Monkey Bar, where the vibes are sleek, the playlist is moody, and the people-watching is next level (especially after Privilege, the adult-only pool closes for the day). For dinner, Katsuya is the crown jewel of the resort’s culinary lineup — ideal for both a sushi craving and a dressed-up date night. During the day, the Frozen Rosé at the Bungalow Pool Bar is sweet, chilled, and totally made for your Instagram stories. And if you’re still going after dinner (you will be), head to Bond — a Vegas-level nightclub just steps from your room. With over 45 restaurants, bars, and lounges across the property, your next unforgettable meal or craft cocktail is never more than a few steps away.

AMENITIES: 55-inch HDTV with streaming

Free Wi-Fi

Luxe mini-bar

Lavazza coffee makers

Air conditioning + blackout curtains

Plush robes & slippers

In-room safe, iron, hairdryer

Individual climate control

MALIN+GOETZ for Ciel Spa Bath Amenities

Walk-in Rainfall Shower

Desk/Office Space ROOM TYPES: From thoughtfully styled kings to stunning ocean-view suites, the rooms at SLS Baha Mar feel more like a chic friend’s luxury condo than a typical hotel room. Expect sleek lines, bright whites, modern accents, and bathrooms that double as spa sanctuaries.

THE BEST THING TO DO WITHIN A 15 MINUTE WALK: The Baha Bay Waterpark is included with your stay and delivers equal parts thrill and chill. Race down a waterslide, float along the lazy river with a daquiri, or claim a lounger while sipping something tropical. It’s playful, photogenic, and rare to find at a high-end resort. If you’re traveling with a group, it’s an easy win for all energy levels, especially kids. THE BEST THING TO EAT/DRINK WITHIN A $20 CAB RIDE: No cab needed — the Royal Blue Golf Course is a five-minute ride away and a free hotel shuttle will get you there. This Jack Nicklaus Signature Course is a stunner, and regularly draws passionate golfers who bring their own clubs just for this trip. Whether you play or not, it’s worth visiting for the views, the peaceful vibe, and a low-key post-round cocktail.

BED GAME: The beds hit like a dream after a day in the sun or a night dancing at Bond. Think cloud-level comfort, crisp linens, and curtains that black out even your worst jet lag. Rating: 9.5/10 SEXINESS RATING: This is the resort where you get glammed up just to walk to dinner. Between the poolside scene, the nightclubs, and the sultry energy of Monkey Bar and Bond, it’s giving “honeymoon with edge.” Rating: 9/10

THE VIEWS & PICS SPOT: The flamingo area is hands-down the most unique and charming photo op on the property — where else can you get that kind of wild-meets-whimsy aesthetic? Also: don’t skip balcony selfies, poolside shots at Bungalow, and your late-night ‘fit check at Monkey Bar under the moody lights. BEST SEASON TO VISIT: Go from December to April for that classic Caribbean escape — blue skies, dry air, and a lively resort crowd. Want the vibe with fewer people? Late May or early November offers lower rates but the same dreamy experience.