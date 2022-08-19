Our Review Of Gran Coramino, Kevin Hart’s New Cristalino Tequila

Kevin Hart has a tequila! Is that even surprising anymore at this point? Celebrities f*cking love tequila, they can’t get enough of it. Nick Jonas has a brand, Michael Jordan, Rita Ora, Guy Fieri, LeBron James, George Clooney (he sold it), Kendall Jenner, tequila is the hot vanity project for the Hollywood crowd and we haven’t even named half of the celebrity tequila owners. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul get a shout-out for drawing outside of the lines and doing mezcal, and doing it well. Respect.

Among the legions of famous tequila-brand owners, probably most importantly to Kevin Hart is that his longtime friend, The Rock, has a tequila (and it’s pretty solid). So if you were Kevin Hart and you had a whole bunch of time and endless disposable income, wouldn’t you want one too?

Enter Gran Coramino, a reposado cristalino tequila. To Harts’ credit, he went all out. He choose a relatively new, but popular, expression and focused his efforts on perfecting that rather than dropping a full line, scored an awesome swirling bottle design, did the wistful contemplative photo shoot in Mexico that celebrities love to do — on the website is a photo where Hart, back turned to the camera, inspects a glass of Gran Coramino in an agave field lit by the setting sun — and he teamed up with an absolute heavyweight in the tequila industry, Juan Domingo Beckman, to put it all together.

Beckman is an 11th-generation tequila maker and the current CEO of Jose Cuervo. Hart enlisted the family who essentially created the tequila industry, and while Jose Cuervo isn’t exactly the most beloved brand by tequila snobs (it’s only the best-selling brand in the world), it is as legit as legit gets, and the brand is responsible for many a great bottle of tequila in its more high-end offerings.

So where does Gran Coramino stand, does it join the illustrious ranks of bottles like the Reserva de Familia Line, or hit the bottom shelf with the Especial Series and more middling offerings? We tasted a bottle to find out.