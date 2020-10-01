Tasting Notes On The Rock’s Teremana Tequila

In recent years, there’s been a shift as to what exactly a “celebrity alcohol brand” is. While there are certainly still celebrities who slap their names on products without any particular passion for the juice inside, that’s becoming more of a rarity. The super hands-on entertainer-entrepreneur is quickly turning into the norm. So it goes with Ryan Reynolds and Aviation Gin, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul with Dos Hombres Mezcal, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Teremana Tequila.
Like all tequilas, Teremana is crafted in Jalisco, Mexico. Johnson, who founded the brand, worked closely with a multi-generational distilling family to build his dream setup in the Jalisco highlands. This isn’t white-labeling or even buying distillate and barrelling it for a few years that we’re talking about. Destilería Teremana de Agave makes small-batch, handcrafted tequila on site. Jimadores harvest mature Blue Weber Agave before roasting their hearts in brick ovens. Afterward, the juice is distilled in handcrafted copper pot stills.
As we’ve mentioned in the past, The Rock’s cultural connection is at the forefront of his brand. The name Teremana is a combination of two words. The first is “tere” which comes from the Latin “terra,” or earth. The second word “mana” pays homage to Johnson’s Polynesian heritage and means “spirit.” With a celebrity owner and a name that roughly translates to “spirit of the earth,” there’s a fair bit of hype to live up to.
We put both Teremana Blanco and Reposado to the test, below.
Teremana Blanco
Aloha Viernes brought to you by “The People’s Margarita” 🤙🏽🍍🤙🏽Thank you @therock and @teremana for this tasty recipe! People’s Margarita 2 oz Teremana Blanco Tequila 3/4 oz Lime Juice 1/2 oz Agave Syrup A Splash of Pineapple Juice Add Ice and Shake and Salud! #dontbeajabronidrinkteremana #peoplesmargarita #peoplescocktail #teremanatequila #teremanablanco #therock #dwaynejohnson
ABV: 40%
Price: $36.99
The Story:
This premium tequila is made from 100% Blue Weber agave from the highlands of Jalisco which are then roasted and distilled in the manner we described above. This expression is unaged and full of that vegetal sweetness you expect from a well-made, unrested tequila.
Tasting Notes:
From the first nosing, the hand-crafted nature of this tequila is obvious. You’ll be met with earthy, vegetal aromas of cooked agave and subtle hints of cracked black pepper. You’ll be surprised at the mellow nature of this first sip. From there, subtle hints of lime peel and sweet vanilla bean come to play. The finish is long, warming, clean, and ends with more tangy citrus zest.
Bottom Line:
A well-made tequila such as this can fit the bill for a sipper if you’re the type of person who enjoys a blanco tequila on the rocks. Otherwise, mix it into your favorite cocktails and you’ll be pleasantly surprised at how well it holds up against ingredients like lime juice, grapefruit, and other bright flavors.
Teremana Reposado
ABV: 40%
Price: $38.99
The Story:
Like its blanco sibling, this two-time distilled super-premium tequila is made from 100% Blue Weber Agave. It goes through the same production process as its unaged sibling, but after distillation it gets aged in ex-bourbon barrels. The result is a highly sippable, nuanced, well-rounded, rich tequila that should appeal to whiskey fans and tequila fans alike.
Tasting Notes:
If you take the time to nose this tequila, you’ll be met with the sweet smell of roasted agave, charred oak, subtle citrus, and just a hint of smoke. The first sip brings forth brown sugar, creamy vanilla, and vegetal sweetness. The finish is long, warming, and ends with a pleasing, peppery flourish.
Bottom Line:
Aging in former bourbon barrels gives this tequila a nice hint of charred oak and caramel that make it highly sippable. If you do plan to mix it, the depth of this expression will help you revamp classic cocktails. Try it in a Tequila Old Fashioned.