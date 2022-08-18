Our Review Of Dos Hombres — Bryan Cranston And Aaron Paul’s Mezcals

Dos Hombres mezcal is lighting up the spirits scene right now. Their Espadín Mezcal is winning award after award and their limited edition expression — Tobala — sold out pretty much instantly when it dropped, also to much acclaim. All of that is before you even get to the fact that Dos Hombres is the brand released by Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul — partners in crime on TV and now partners in agave spirits — who both just dropped into the final season of Better Call Saul for some classic cameos.

Naturally we figured it was high time for a review. Dos Hombres launched back in 2019 with a single bottle offering of Espadín Mezcal from Oaxaca. The mezcal is a “joven” which means it was bottled straight from the still. But before we get into that, the actual mezcal is made by Mezcalero Gregorio Velasco Luis, a third-generation distiller renowned for his craft. Luis makes this mezcal from six-year-old agave gathered from the hills around San Luis del Rio, Oaxaca. Those agave piñas (hearts or “pineapples”) are roasted for several days in an earthen pit heated with stones. The piñas are then mashed via a tahona (stone) method to extract the sugar-rich juices for an open-air fermentation to develop alcohol with wild yeasts. Finally, the juice is distilled on a wood fire-heated still before it’s bottled as-is. This is old-school mezcal making at its best.

Since we’re talking about a high-quality product from one of Oaxaca’s most respected Mezcaleros, it should come as no surprise that — spoiler alert — this is good juice. It also gives a sense of pride and drive to both Cranston and Paul, who have been hitting the pavement hard promoting the brand and celebrating Luis’ mezcals. I was lucky enough to catch up with Cranston in New Orleans at Tales of the Cocktail this year to try the mezcals, drink some cocktails, and get this obligatory photo with the acting legend.

Yes, that’s Walter White in a full beard double fisting two mezcal cocktails. It was a fun day. Okay, let’s get into what’s actually in the bottles!

