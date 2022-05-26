Is This $1000 Japanese Whisky Worth Cracking Open? Here’s Our Review

Hibiki 21 is an iconic whisky. Spoiler alert: It’s also freakin’ delicious. But as with any iconic whisky in these boom times — especially those from Japan — getting to drink the stuff is often thought of as secondary to keeping it in a vault as an investment.
Today, I’m going to review a whisky that costs about $1,300 on the aftermarket. Its value is very likely to go up over the coming years, as it’s very rare. So why am I doing this? I really want to know whether it’s worth enjoying now or if you’re better off squirreling it away — a worthy question in this increasingly investment-focused era of the whiskey boom.
Okay, let’s get into what’s actually in this bottle.
Hibiki 21
ABV: 43%
Average Price: $1,380
The Whisky:
This is a combination of Suntory’s Hakushu and Yamazaki with Chita, a corn-based whisky. Those spirits then spend 21 long years resting American, European, and Japanese oak. Each barrel is carefully selected and blended with precision to create the ultimate expression of Suntory’s stable of whiskies.
Tasting Notes:
This draws you in with supple white summer flowers next to soft green grass underneath pear and peach trees with notes of sandalwood, green tea touched with mint and rock candy, and a whisper of old cellar beams with cobwebs. White chocolate leads on the palate as orange blossoms, alder bark, cherry-infused cedar planks, passionfruit, and dried-out honey chips mingle to create a round and soft mouthfeel. The mid-palate is fruity-sweet and gives way to a hint of nutmeg with a maybe a hint of plum and vanilla lurking in the background. The finish is almost salty with a touch of wax paper, white pepper, and those summery white flowers before notes of a very soft cedar plank settles across your senses.
The Bottle:
This is a great bottle. It’s like an old-school decanter. It’s round and robust with a glass stopper and cork. The whole thing comes in a dark brown box, which makes for an excellent gift presentation. It just looks cool and, well, expensive.
Bottom Line:
This is one of the good ones. I know. I know. “No, shit, Zach!?” This is so supple and appealing to the senses. You kind of want to swim in it.
The Ranking:
100/100 — Yes, that good.
Drink or Save?
Here’s the play. Fly to Japan. Pick up two bottles at MSRP ($400). Bring them home. Sell one after a few years for $2,000 while you drink the other one for free. Use your profits to fly back to Japan and do it all again. Sound good? Cool. See you at Duty Free!