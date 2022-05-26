Is This $1000 Japanese Whisky Worth Cracking Open? Here’s Our Review

Hibiki 21 is an iconic whisky. Spoiler alert: It’s also freakin’ delicious. But as with any iconic whisky in these boom times — especially those from Japan — getting to drink the stuff is often thought of as secondary to keeping it in a vault as an investment.

Today, I’m going to review a whisky that costs about $1,300 on the aftermarket. Its value is very likely to go up over the coming years, as it’s very rare. So why am I doing this? I really want to know whether it’s worth enjoying now or if you’re better off squirreling it away — a worthy question in this increasingly investment-focused era of the whiskey boom.

Okay, let’s get into what’s actually in this bottle.

