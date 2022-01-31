10. Ballantine’s 12 ABV: 40% Average Price: $44 The Whisky: Ballentine’s is a classic grocer-turned-whisky-maker, a tried and true Scottish tradition. In this case, the juice in the bottle is built from 50 different grain and single malt whiskies that are at least 12 years old. Once those barrels are vatted, the whisky is proofed down to a very accessible 80 proof. Tasting Notes: There’s a nice mix of fresh honey and lush vanilla on the nose next to hints of sweet oak and soft malts. The palate leans into the honey with a creamy edge as short hints of wildflowers balance against vanilla creaminess, a touch of holiday spice tied to the malts, and a nice dose of that sweet oak with a lightly charred sense. The finish is short and sweet and balances that vanilla and honey cream against florals and lightly spiced malts. Bottom Line: This isn’t going to blow you away but it is solid for what it is. It’s a very straightforward blended whisky that’s clearly built and works really well in a highball or on the rocks in a pinch. 9. The Ardmore Legacy ABV: 40% Average Price: $48 The Whisky: Ardmore is the distillery behind super cheap blended scotch, Teacher’s Cream. This Highland single malt is a blend of 80 percent peated malt and 20 percent unpeated malt that’s proofed down to a very drinkable 80 proof. Tasting Notes: Floral honey and rich and butter toffee mingle on the nose next to a hint of cinnamon brioche and a touch of peated malt. The palate lets that floral honey get creamy as a cream soda vanilla vibe kicks in but is countered by a smoky peated edge that’s more like an old fireplace that’s just puttering out for the night. The end is full of wintry spice attached to the malts that tempers the smoke towards the background as the floral honey smooths everything out. Bottom Line: This is a pretty good place to start if you’re looking to dip your toes into the “peated” whisky world. It’s smoky, sure, but only just and really leans into the softer honey notes of the Highlands. Still, this is more of a mixing whisky than a sipping one.

8. The Singleton of Glendullan 12 ABV: 40% Average Price: $40 The Whisky: This single malt from Diageo is a great gateway to good single malt. The juice is aged for 12 years — mostly in ex-bourbon barrels and a few ex-sherry cask-matured whiskies — before it’s cut with that iconic Speyside water and bottled. Tasting Notes: This is a delicate sip of whisky that leans into notes of dried florals and sweet fruits counterpointed by spicy oak and worn leather. The palate lets the spice amp up a bit while the fruit touches on both orange oils and orange blossoms with whispers of bourbon vanilla, dried fruits, and fresh honey. The end really holds onto that lightness while fading fairly quickly, leaving you with a cedary leather, more of that sweet fruit, and almost creamy vanilla. Bottom Line: This is a great candidate for a bourbon drinker. There are very familiar notes at play that’ll feel like going back home to Kentucky while still feeling new, fresh, and definitely malty. While this is definitely more of a mixing whisky, you can throw this on some rocks and it’ll be perfectly fine. 7. Johnnie Walker Double Black ABV: 40% Average Price: $45 The Whisky: This is basically Johnnie Black– a slightly peaty blend of over 40 whiskies from around Scotland — that’s been casked again in deeply charred oak for a final maturation. The idea is to maximize that peat and amp up the Islay and Island whiskies’ smokiness. Tasting Notes: Clove-forward spice and billows of softwood smoke — think cherry and apple — greet you on the nose. The palate has a vanilla creaminess that’s punctuated by bright apple, dried fruit, and more peat that leans more towards an old beach campfire than a chimney stack. The spice kicks back in late, warming things up as the smoke carries through the end with a nice dose of oakiness, fruitiness, and sweet vanilla creaminess. Bottom Line: All Johnnie Blacks are built as sippers, especially on the rocks. This one is definitely for someone looking to go all-in on the peated whiskies while still feeling like they haven’t gone into the wildly peated ones yet. This is an approachable peat/smoke that’s balanced well with fruit and sweetness throughout.

6. Shieldaig Oloroso Cask Finish ABV: 43% Average Price: $49 The Whisky: Shieldaig is distilled by a big distillery in Scotland that a lot of other whiskies, gins, and blends. This expression is a Speyside peated malt that’s finished in Olorosso sherry casks to temper that peat in the whisky. Tasting Notes: The nose balances honey, apples, and toffee with a very distant hint of peated malts, dark spices, and a touch of nuttiness. The palate largely delivers on those notes while adding in layers of vanilla creaminess, apple butter, orange zest, ashy malts, and soft oak with hints of figs and plums in the background. The finish brings it all together with spicy stewed raisins, prunes, and dates next to a light walnut shell dryness and a hint of smoked malts. Bottom Line: This really has a nice balance of fruit and peat. It’s hard not to dig this, especially on the rocks or in a highball. 5. Ardbeg 10 ABV: 46% Average Price: $49 The Whisky: This is a classic bottle of peated malt. The Islay whisky is made with iconic Port Ellen peated malts and then primarily matured in ex-sherry casks for at least ten years. Those casks are married and then cut with local lake water before bottling. Tasting Notes: There’s a clear sense of stonefruit, orange oils, and earthen peaty smoke that greets you. The palate leans into the iodine and earthiness with plenty of campfire smoke next to black pepper, vanilla, and an underlying nuttiness. With a little water, a coffee bitterness arises next to a hint of black licorice. The end really embraces the smoke, adding fattiness like an old meat smoker as the fruit and nuts make a final appearance on the very slow fade. Bottom Line: Grabbing this whisky is going all-in on peated whisky. While this doesn’t have the BandAid or Windex qualities of some of the bigger Islay malts, it does hit you with significant smoke. Though I’d argue, this is more of a backyard smoker kind of smoke that’s perfect for pairing with brisket or a pile of smoked ribs.

4. Loch Lomond 12 ABV: 46% Average Price: $48 The Whisky: This Highland malt is all about maturation. The whisky is barreled in three different bourbon barrels. One set is first-fill bourbon barrels (meaning that this whisky was the first thing to go in the barrel after the bourbon was drained). Another set of barrels were re-fill bourbon barrels (meaning that the barrels had already held local whisky at least once before they were refilled with this whiskey). And the last set of barrels were re-charred bourbon barrels (meaning the barrels took on a brand new layer of char but were still seasoned with bourbon deep inside that wood). Tasting Notes: This is a rush of apple and pear orchards on the nose with hints of steel-cut oatmeal (uncooked) next to floral honey, vanilla husks, and a bright note of lemon oils. The palate really leans into the apple/pear vibe while the lemon turns into a lemon cream pie with stiff peaks of vanilla whipped cream and a lard-based crust supporting everything. The end has a light touch of spicy malts next to all that lemon creaminess and apple and pear woodiness that just hints at a moment of smoke that feels more derived from the oak getting charred again than “peat.” Bottom Line: This is another great bridge between bourbon and scotch. The lemon and orchard fruits really help this one pop, especially as an on the rocks sipper. Overall, this is a great candidate for a brilliantly bright whisky highball, thanks to all that citrus and fruit. 3. Highland Park 12 ABV: 40% Average Price: $46 The Whisky: This is a pretty unique whisky. The distillery is located in Scotland’s far north Orkney Islands. The juice in the bottles is a classic peaty single malt that spends 12 years maturing in European and American oak, both of which were seasoned with sherry. The whiskies are then married and proofed down to a very accessible 40 percent. Tasting Notes: There’s a real sense of rich and almost rummy holiday cake full of dark spices, dried fruits, candied citrus, and nuts with a hint of smoke. A touch of fragrant honey arrives to smooth out the texture while adding sweetness. That smoke pops back in on the finish but it’s more like a chimney smoke from a house a few doors down on a snowy day than a funky peaty smoke from a bog. Bottom Line: This is another solid on the rocks scotch, especially if you’re looking for a wintry spice bomb that’s just touched by peat. This feels homey and easy at the same time.