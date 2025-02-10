Ski season is here, and if you’ve scrolled through social media lately, you’ve probably seen an avalanche of photos and videos of celebrities living it up in one iconic ski town: Aspen, Colorado. A perennial favorite of the jet set, Aspen is just as famous for its fresh powder as it is for its glamorous party scene. From luxe hotels to trendy pop-up restaurants and buzzing clubs, this classic mountain town knows how to mix high-altitude adventure with high-end fun. If you’re ready to party like a celebrity this winter, here are the must-visit spots to add to your itinerary (private jet optional). WHERE TO STAY: W Aspen Location is everything in Aspen, and W Aspen puts you where you want to be. Perfectly situated at the base of Aspen Mountain, this luxury hotel (an UPROXX Travel Hot List pick in 2020) is just steps from the town’s best attractions. But W Aspen isn’t just about a prime location—it combines exceptional style with top-tier service. The hotel offers a variety of rooms and suites, including the standout WOW and Extreme WOW Suites, each inspired by Aspen’s rich history. From its roots as a Silver Rush mining town to its transformation into a world-class ski destination, the design reflects this journey with thoughtful touches. The interiors are vibrant and eclectic, with bold color palettes and patterns that nod to the ‘60s and ‘70s. As the only year-round rooftop venue in Aspen, W Aspen’s WET Deck features a heated pool, hot tub, and stunning panoramic views of the surrounding mountains, making it the perfect spot for those who want to stay stylishly at the heart of all the action — and let’s get real, who wouldn’t? WHERE TO EAT: HaSalon HaSalon, the celebrated Mediterranean restaurant by Israeli Chef Eyal Shani, has brought its renowned culinary experience to Aspen for the ski season from December to April 2025 with a winter pop-up. Situated in the W Aspen at the base of Aspen Mountain, HaSalon fuses Chef Eyal’s signature creativity with international flavors, showcasing the Mediterranean land and sea bounty. With a commitment to using pure, high-quality ingredients—sourced locally whenever possible—the restaurant delivers a dynamic dining experience that captures the vibrant spirit of its Tel Aviv roots and the energy of Aspen’s unique party atmosphere. HaSalon offers two distinct experiences: before 8 PM, guests can savor a refined menu featuring both classic and avant-garde dishes such as charred beetroot carpaccio, baby potatoes topped with Osetra caviar, bluefin tuna, ribeye steak, and signature pasta creations like ricotta clouds, all in an intimate, music-filled setting. After 8 PM, the restaurant transforms into a lively, high-energy space where exceptional cuisine meets dancing and vibes, offering a truly unforgettable experience unique to Aspen. French Alpine Bistro French Alpine Bistro is a renowned dining spot in Aspen, celebrated for its authentic French Alpine ambiance and cuisine. Located in a small subterranean spot downtown, you will feel like you’re truly in the Alps dining here. I recommend the French Onion Soup ($22) and the Lamb Cannelloni, a Lamb bolognese crepe with sauce Mornay, baked in a cast-iron pan with Gruyère for $46. Reservations here. Ajax Tavern

Ajax Tavern, at the base of Aspen Mountain (sometimes called Ajax), is a must-stop for après (whether you’ve skied that day or not). The popular spot has a sun-drenched mountainside patio adjacent to the Silver Queen Gondola, which offers a glamorous yet relaxed atmosphere. The restaurant is particularly famous for its truffle fries and champagne – even offering “Clicquot in the Snow” events (sponsored, obviously, by Veuve Clicquot) on Thursdays through Sundays starting in mid-January with DJs, specials on Veuve, and all the Instagrammable moments you came to Aspen for – no skiing required – from 12-4 pm. Steak House No. 316 For a classic steakhouse experience, head to Steak House No. 316, a boutique steakhouse renowned for its prime cuts, fresh seafood, and vegetarian options. Housed in a restored 1888 Victorian home, the restaurant exudes timeless elegance, providing an intimate and sophisticated dimly lit dining atmosphere. I recommend the Branding Iron Onion Rings ($23) and a classic Eye of Rib Eye ($78). Clark’s Oyster Bar Clark’s Oyster Bar is an Aspen institution for seafood lovers. The stylish downtown restaurant has a bustling open kitchen and an alpine-inspired aesthetic that pairs perfectly with the menu of freshly shucked oysters, crudo, lobster rolls, daily fish specials, and caviar with blini, to name a few. I recommend heading in for happy hour when martinis ($20) and the delicious Pan Roasted Black Angus Hamburger with their classic shoestring Clark’s fries are half-price ($24). In-Room Dining at W Aspen As a frequent traveler, there is nothing I love more than an in-room breakfast – especially after a late night out. W Aspen has a substantial in-room dining menu 24/7, but I particularly loved the avocado toast and smoothies, which made my day start off feeling luxurious and healthy. WHERE TO PARTY: Hidalgo Conceived by Dushan Zarić, co-founder of New York’s renowned Employees Only, the new bar Hidalgo at W Aspen offers an intimate speakeasy atmosphere specializing in high-end agave-based spirits. With cocktails like the “Improved Margarita Cocktail” and “Yellow Jacket,” the vibe is dark and sexy, pairing a stylish Aspen crowd and classic cocktails with modern twists and inventive ingredients. Open from 6 pm onward, Thursday through Monday, this is the spot for before-dinner drinks or after-dinner later-night cocktails. The Snow Lodge You’ve likely seen plenty of your favorite celebrities and influencers visit the now-iconic Surf Lodge during the summer months in Montauk, and the Aspen outpost – aptly named The Snow Lodge – is no different. Located within The St. Regis Aspen Resort, The Snow Lodge is the place to party after the slopes. There is something for everyone here, featuring a Supper Club, Jade Room Lounge, and Après-Ski Courtyard. The Après-Ski Courtyard comes with a high price tag, but with performances from the likes of Diplo, BLOND:ISH, and Cassian, it’s a bucket list party. Caribou Club The thing about Aspen is that everywhere you go kind of, by default, has an air of exclusivity just by its nature, despite being accessible to anyone. This is not the case with Caribou Club, Aspen’s premier and legendary private members-only club, offering an exclusive blend of fine dining and nightclub. Access to the Caribou Club is restricted to members and their guests, but if you don’t have a friend who is a member (or make one during your visit), both weekly and yearly memberships are available. Transforming after dinner to a nightclub it is a cozy and lively spot to dance and celeb spot. Bad Harriet Tucked away under the historic Aspen Times Building is a speakeasy-like cocktail bar that pays homage to powerful women throughout history. Bad Harriet, a part of Hotel Jerome, exudes a cozy Art Deco atmosphere, featuring plaid and leather furnishings, dim lighting, and, of course, inventive cocktails. I recommend the D Lady, with empress gin, elderflower, English breakfast, lemon, and egg white. Silver City