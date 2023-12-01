The Uproxx 2023 Fall Travel Hot List is live! Visit here for the full experience!

If you’re a ski or snowboarder, you’ve likely visited (or dreamt of visiting) one of the best places to hit the slopes in the United States: Vail, Colorado. The quaint Bavarian-inspired village is home to many winter Olympians, known for its ski resorts, fine dining, luxury shopping, and opulent hotels.

Ski season began in Vail on November 10, and the next few months are undoubtedly the prime time in the village but there really is no “wrong time” to visit this legendary mountain enclave.

My last visit was during peak fall foliage season when I spent a few days at The Hythe Luxury Collection Resort. After soaking up the sun in the pool, relaxing in the spa, enjoying sunsets from my balcony, and meals from one of the on-site restaurants, I knew this would be my new spot during all seasons. Here is why it should be yours, too.

WHY IT’S AWESOME:

I love a hotel (or really anything) with an interesting backstory, and The Hythe delivers on that front. Renovated and reopened just two years ago after a massive $40 million renovation, The Luxury Collection resort is intentional in its nods to Vail’s history and the town’s founders – Earl Eaton and Pete Seibert. Beyond the historical significance, you can find local art and stories woven throughout the modern property.

It’s also just, like… really cool. The interiors are clean, well-designed, and perfectly cozy with everything you need and want in a luxurious alpine escape.

IN-HOUSE FOOD AND DRINK:

Guests at The Hythe have several food, drink, and après options on site.

Margie’s Haas

Inspired by local World War II home cook Margie Haas, who welcomed 10th Mountain Division soldiers into her home, the on-site breakfast restaurant is bright (both in decor and food-wise) and upscale. I started my day with chicken and waffles that were as beautifully plated as they were delicious. During ski season, guests can load up at Pete & Earl’s Avant Ski Buffet, featuring an extensive breakfast and the option to add on bottomless Mimosas or Bloody Marys.

Revel Lounge

The sleek Revel Lounge bar and restaurant is lively and modern, with an extensive menu filled with Colorado-inspired cuisine. I enjoyed Mushroom Carpaccio, followed by a perfectly prepared Colorado Mountain Trout during my visit. The service was exceptional, and the wine pairing was inspired.

Mountain Ration Grab & Go

Grab a coffee or some grub to go at Mountain Ration Grab & Go on the first floor of The Hythe. The bright space is perfect for a casual snack and work or to fuel up a day of exploring.

10th Mountain

In partnership with local distillery 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirit Company, 10th Mountain is a hidden lobby bar open daily from 3-5 pm for appetizers, whiskey, and a full bar.