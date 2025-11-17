I’m not the first person to be wildly charmed by spas (though, as with everything, Uproxx was riding this cultural wave early). Done well, they’re just such a perfect combination of health-meets-fun and relaxation-meets-vibezzzzzzzzzzz. But in becoming a spa connoisseur (spa-nnoisseur?), I’ve seen a lot of bricks.

Sometimes they’re too quiet. Others, they don’t feel new/clean enough. And others still, they are so strict in their pursuit of serenity that the whole experience becomes cold and sterile. And yes, I know spas aren’t specifically designed to be sexy, but they shouldn’t veer so far away from that as to become boring.

On a recent trip to my home city of Portland, I was overjoyed to find that Cascada Thermal Springs + Hotel doesn’t make any of these mistakes. In fact, the team behind the property understood the assignment perfectly — balancing their quiet spaces and social areas to create an environment that feels safe, stylized, and sensual.

Steam feathering off a subterranean hot tub. The local creative class connecting over a fire pit. Music and lighting turning a swimming pool into a health-rave of sorts. Every detail was bang on. And it was all right in the middle of my favorite US city (a homer pick, I know).

Cascada takes a full Alberta Arts District block and turns it into a city-side retreat — upstairs, you have clean-line suites; downstairs, you get Portland’s first underground thermal springs. But we’re not talking “cave” underground. It’s a stylish sanctuary: dark stone, soft light, and smart little touches at every turn (I loved the crushed ice dispenser outside of the steam room).

It’s sensual without losing the healing piece — date-night friendly and genuinely restorative. Also, it’s deeply rooted in music. And as we said on Instagram a few weeks ago, Spas are the new clubs:

WHY IT’S AWESOME

The cadence is dialed. Check in, drop a bag, and slip straight to the waters.

Cascada builds the day around three-hour thermal sessions for guests 21+, which keeps things unhurried and crowd-controlled. Inside the underground Sanctuary space, voices drop to library levels; you rotate through mineral pools at different temperatures, plus a dry sauna, a steam room, and a cold plunge. Up in the glassed-in Conservatory, the mood loosens at an 82° year-round pool ringed with daybeds and tropical plants. Outside, there’s a social sauna, fire pits, another hot tub, and a cold shower.

The property keeps a steady cadence of events on the calendar. There are cold plunges, breath work sessions, sound baths, and (increasingly) music events that balance healing and the energy of good music.