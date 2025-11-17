I’m not the first person to be wildly charmed by spas (though, as with everything, Uproxx was riding this cultural wave early). Done well, they’re just such a perfect combination of health-meets-fun and relaxation-meets-vibezzzzzzzzzzz. But in becoming a spa connoisseur (spa-nnoisseur?), I’ve seen a lot of bricks.
Sometimes they’re too quiet. Others, they don’t feel new/clean enough. And others still, they are so strict in their pursuit of serenity that the whole experience becomes cold and sterile. And yes, I know spas aren’t specifically designed to be sexy, but they shouldn’t veer so far away from that as to become boring.
On a recent trip to my home city of Portland, I was overjoyed to find that Cascada Thermal Springs + Hotel doesn’t make any of these mistakes. In fact, the team behind the property understood the assignment perfectly — balancing their quiet spaces and social areas to create an environment that feels safe, stylized, and sensual.
Steam feathering off a subterranean hot tub. The local creative class connecting over a fire pit. Music and lighting turning a swimming pool into a health-rave of sorts. Every detail was bang on. And it was all right in the middle of my favorite US city (a homer pick, I know).
Cascada takes a full Alberta Arts District block and turns it into a city-side retreat — upstairs, you have clean-line suites; downstairs, you get Portland’s first underground thermal springs. But we’re not talking “cave” underground. It’s a stylish sanctuary: dark stone, soft light, and smart little touches at every turn (I loved the crushed ice dispenser outside of the steam room).
It’s sensual without losing the healing piece — date-night friendly and genuinely restorative. Also, it’s deeply rooted in music. And as we said on Instagram a few weeks ago, Spas are the new clubs:
WHY IT’S AWESOME
The cadence is dialed. Check in, drop a bag, and slip straight to the waters.
Cascada builds the day around three-hour thermal sessions for guests 21+, which keeps things unhurried and crowd-controlled. Inside the underground Sanctuary space, voices drop to library levels; you rotate through mineral pools at different temperatures, plus a dry sauna, a steam room, and a cold plunge. Up in the glassed-in Conservatory, the mood loosens at an 82° year-round pool ringed with daybeds and tropical plants. Outside, there’s a social sauna, fire pits, another hot tub, and a cold shower.
The property keeps a steady cadence of events on the calendar. There are cold plunges, breath work sessions, sound baths, and (increasingly) music events that balance healing and the energy of good music.
IN-HOUSE FOOD & DRINK
Terra Mae — This is the property’s headlining restaurant, and it’s quickly becoming a PDX (even national!) darling. The menu is “Portuguese meets Japanese” — but in truth, the menu seems to be chef-driven more than any attempt to insist that everything is a strict “fusion.” That’s a good thing — it’s inventive and clever at every turn.
Some stone-cold standouts:
- The milk buns. This is the most irresistible bread course I’ve reviewed this year. Just the most lush, pillowy, yet earthy and flavorful bites of gluten you’ll ever taste.
- The bluefin sashimi. They say you’re only supposed to eat bluefin once every five years, to keep them from going extinct. If you’re following that rule, which I do, make this the spot you try it. The fish is treated with the delicacy it deserves — touch lightly with serrano tamari and shiso. Just a mind-blowing bite.
- The mentaiko udon. This really reads as “stylized carbonara” and… well, culinary-wise, that’s my sweet spot. I actually went back for this dish two more times during my stay.
- Dumplings. These are not overly complicated — they’re just a perfect execution of a pork dumpling dish.
The plating is precise without turning fussy. Cocktails play in the same register: clean profiles, not sugar bombs. The room’s warm light and generous spacing make it an easy “let’s stay a while” reservation.
Alberta Street Coffee — This is your spot for a daytime refuel in the building: a wellness-leaning grab-and-go that’s clutch pre- or post-soak. Their grab and go soups are fantastic.
AMENITIES
-
Thermal Springs + Saunas (21+) — Timed 3-hour entries; clearly marked silent (Sanctuary) and social (Conservatory) zones; mineral pools, dry sauna, steam, and cold immersion. As I said above, this is paradise in spa form.
-
Wellness touches — Robes and sandals at the ready; tea/water stations; a thermal-cycle primer that helps first-timers sequence hot–cold–rest like veterans.
-
Location — Right in the Alberta Arts District with downtown and PDX nearby. Most of what you need (galleries, bars, indie shops) is at your doorstep, including longtime Uproxx fav restaurant, Eem.
ROOM TYPES
Suites are the default. Expect full or mini-balconies, king all-natural mattresses, a proper kitchenette with induction ovens, in-unit washer/dryer, automated sheer/blackout curtains, and floor-to-ceiling tile baths.
Two-bedroom options step up to ~1,000 sq. ft. with gourmet kitchens and view balconies — useful for long weekends or wellness mini with friends. The throughline is apartment-style living paired to spa access, which makes the “dip in, dip out” cadence feel easy.
BEST THINGS TO DO WITHIN A 15-MINUTE WALK
Make it an Alberta loop. Start west on NE Alberta for murals and small galleries; cut back for coffee; time your soak for late afternoon (the underground light gets cinematic), then walk upstairs for a Terra Mae dinner you don’t have to Uber to.
If you want one last scene, do a slow lap along the street’s storefronts after dessert — color, neon, and people-watching in a few tight blocks — and you’re home in minutes.
BED GAME
Firm-meets-forgiving mattress, cool linens, curtains that actually black out, and whisper-quiet HVAC. After a steam and a cold plunge, sleep lands fast.
Rating: 9/10
SEXINESS RATING
Downstairs in the spa is silent and upstairs is more social. The entire experience connects you to your body. And being connected to your body is sexy.
Rating: 9/10
VIEWS & PICS SPOTS
Frame the Conservatory pool from a corner daybed — and if musicians are playing, it’s even better. Obviously, shots of you looking amazing and contemplative in the public (upstairs) sauna are a pre-req.
Rating: 8/10
BOTTOM LINE
This is the pinnacle of urban onsens that I’ve seen in my travels. It’s also Portland’s best hotel, full stop. You have sleek suites, deeply considered spa areas, a truly exciting restaurant, and an Alberta Arts address that lets you toggle between contemplative and social — all without starting a car.
It will be my default stay in Portland from here on out.
RATES
Check Cascada’s booking page for current room and spa packages. Rooms start at $299. You can also buy spa day passes for $100.