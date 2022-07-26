Reward your exercise with some well-deserved relaxation in the sand. Snag a spot on Santa Monica Beach and post up with a blanket, snacks, a football or frisbee, and some cold drinks for the ultimate beach day. Warning: It does get crowded this time of year. It’s worth taking a decent walk down the beach (away from the pier) until you find somewhere less obstructed by beach umbrellas and kids taunting seagulls with their snacks. Slather on the SPF and spend a few hours kicking it by the water. The Santa Monica Pier is an LA tourist attraction that’s actually worth the hype. Well, it’s at least worth checking out if you’ve never been before. From the carnival games to the roller coaster, sunset views, classic comfort food options, and the Ferris wheel that doubles as an LED light show at night, you’ll never get bored when spending an evening on the pier. Where To Eat The better question is where not to eat? There are endless dining experiences in Santa Monica that offer a diverse selection of cuisines. You’ll find fast food, high-class restaurants, Irish pubs, seaside seafood, and everything in between. If you’re looking for something that offers a trendy LA vibe, make a reservation at Elephante. This LA hotspot serves light coastal Italian cuisine and Mediterranean-inspired cocktails. The restaurant offers clear ocean views, so it’s an excellent spot to enjoy dinner while watching the sun go down over the horizon. LA is known for its myriad tacos joints. So if you want a taste of the local fare in the heart of the action in Santa Monica, grab a table at Blue Plate Taco. The restaurant is all about a clean coastal approach to traditional Mexican food, serving a range of delicious tacos made with organic and sustainably farmed ingredients. Make sure to wash down your food with a house-made margarita, too. Where To Party Summer in Santa Monica feels like one long beach party, many thanks to the various day clubs and beachside bars. The quintessential Santa Monica bar for mingling over 2 p.m. tequila shots is The Bungalow. The environment here kind of feels like an elevated college party, which is why I’ve personally formed a love-hate relationship with this place. This popular day bar gets overcrowded by 3 p.m. on the weekends, so make sure to get there early or be prepared to stand in a 45-minute line.

The Santa Monica Whaler (sister to the famous Venice location!) is a new-ish bar that’s just steps from the beach in Santa Monica. It’s a bit more casual than The Bungalow, making it an ideal location for catching a game or grabbing post-beach drinks. You’ll also often find a live DJ at The Whaler that keeps the party going into the night. Where To Stay View this post on Instagram A post shared by Santa Monica Proper Hotel (@santamonicaproper) If you’re staying in town for more than a day, you’ll want to stay at Santa Monica Proper Hotel. It’s a bit pricey, but its ultra-trendy rooftop restaurant, chic design concepts, and proximity to the heart of Santa Monica make it worth the splurge. It’s right down the street from The Bungalow, making it easy to stroll home safely for a nightcap and a comfortable snooze. The Santa Monica Proper also houses a spa for hangover recovery and a rooftop pool for the ultimate Instagram backdrop. EMILY HART (@emilyventures) – BOULDER, COLORADO Where To Play View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴇᴍɪʟʏ 💜 | solo travel (@emilyventures) I didn’t grow up in Boulder, but, as they say — I got there as quickly as I could. From the iconic Flatirons to the quaint downtown and chill vibes, it has everything for the perfect summer’s day.

You can’t visit Boulder without hiking in the famed Flatirons. I recommend visitors hike a trail that starts at Chautauqua Park — my favorites are the Royal Arch Trail and 1st and 2nd Flatirons. After working up an appetite on the trail, stop by the Dining Hall for a glass of wine, a charcuterie plate, and a scoop of their homemade ice cream. Just be aware that parking can be difficult in the summer months – and is paid only on weekends and holidays. Skip the hassle by hopping on the city’s free Park to Park shuttle from Memorial to Labor Day. If you want to beat the heat, head to the Boulder Creek which runs right through downtown. Here you can walk, picnic, wade, and tube down the cool waters. There are multiple gear rental spots nearby that can outfit you for an adventurous afternoon in the water. Where To Eat Boulder has long been known for its outdoor recreation, but it is quickly becoming a spot for foodies. There always seem to be new restaurants popping up with fare from all over the world. On a summer day, like any decent single woman in her 30s, I gravitate towards a rooftop restaurant and bar. And with views that take your breath away, Boulder has plenty. I love Rosetta Hall for its eclectic mix of rotating restaurants (pro tip: get coffee in the morning at the on-site coffee house and you’re likely to have the rooftop to yourself). Avanti Food and Beverage Hall is another favorite with Flatiron and Pearl Street views. And if you’re feeling a little more upscale, I love to visit Corrida for tapas at happy hour and one of their famed tableside-made gin and tonics. Where To Party View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kitchen (@thekitchen) There is no better place to go out in Boulder than Pearl Street. It’s the main street through downtown, with loads of shops, restaurants, and bars. I love to walk down the street at night to enjoy street performers and people-watching before ducking into one of my favorite bars. Among those, I love The Kitchen Upstairs Cocktail Lounge for its laidback late-night vibe and License No. 1 at the Boulderado for an underground speakeasy experience — often with live music. Where To Stay If you’re staying in Boulder overnight –- and I highly suggest that you do — I always recommend the St. Julien Hotel & Spa. In fact, despite its very close proximity to my house, I have stayed here at least three times for a relaxing and luxurious staycation. It is perfectly situated just one block off Pearl St. downtown, making it accessible to walk to nearly everything I’ve recommended here. The pool is dreamy, the happy hour is my favorite (try the truffle tots!), and the mountainside views are almost unreal.

ZACH JOHNSTON (@ztpwhiskey) — BERLIN, GERMANY View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kultursommerfestival (@kultursommerfestival.berlin) Where To Play View this post on Instagram A post shared by @tempelhofsounds Outside! Berlin is very much an outdoor city thanks to huge parks within the city limits and a deep-seated sidewalk cafe culture. There are two focal points for outdoor fun: Tempelhofer Feld and Tiergarten: Tempelhofer Feld is easily accessible via public transportation and offers you a chance to walk the landing strips of a defunct Nazi airport. The feld has been turned into a massive social area with garden colonies, beer gardens, dog runs, BBQ pits, baseball diamonds, soccer fields, and two huge runways of pavement to skate, roll, or surf on. The neighborhood just east of the park is full of bars and restaurants of every ilk. The best play is to grab some food and a few bottles of beer on the way into the feld and then find yourself a spot to watch the world go by with your crew. Alternatively, you can hit up Tiergarten, which is much more like a classic cosmopolitan park with shady footpaths, stretching seas of green grass for lounging, old-school beer gardens, statues of old dead German generals, and nudist sections. The far west side of the park has two bustling beer gardens, Schleusenkrug and Cafe am Neuen See. Both serve beer to the masses with plenty of local and seasonal German fare (especially at Schleusenkrug). Both places will be brimming with locals after work on weekdays and all weekend long until the sun goes down. Then, Berliners tend to hit the bars before hitting the clubs a while later (often as the sun is coming up again).

Lastly, you can find an endless array of scenes on the actual streets of Berlin. Outdoor cafes that turn into bar scenes are all over the city. Moreover, “Spätis” are on almost every other block and sell cold beer and drinks for retail prices. A lot of them put picnic tables out in front of their storefronts for people to chill and drink all night long on the cheap. And I mean cheap. A very good Bavarian lager or pilsner will cost around $1.60 for a half-liter bottle. Where To Eat View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr. Susan (@hellomrsusan) This list could be endless. But I’ll give you two options: One is Zollpackhof. This is quintessential Bavarian cuisine served in the city’s most iconic beer garden. You can get huge chunks of roast pork on the bone, scoops of zesty cheese with warm pretzels, whole roasted chickens, whole roasted fish, and so much more. It’s the true “German” experience right in the very middle of the city. Oh, and the beer is fantastic. They tap Augustiner from the wooden keg on the weekends and it’s divine. A great place to get a sense of modern Berlin dining is Mr. Susan. The restaurant is Korean-at-heart with a dash of Berliner seasonality and a killer cocktail program. You should go for the kimchi alone, which is made in-house. It’s some of the best in Europe, period. The menu, of course, stretches beyond amazing kimchi to cover mostly seasonal dishes built around a Korean culinary backbone with a beautiful precision that never feels fussy or pretentious. The menu is very limited and very seasonal, so you’re likely to get something different each day you go. While the boozy shaved ice is a must-try in the summer, Mr. Susan’s spritz menu is where to start with innovative and super refreshing versions of the Italian classic that feels very Berlin and now. Where To Party View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALYSSA (@alyssa_cor) Again, on those streets! Berlin is very party and sex forward. Finding both is pretty easy if you know where to look. Hit up Party News Berlin on IG to see what’s going on in the club scene. It won’t be a complete guide, but it’s a good place to start.

Generally, expect a night to go like this: Late dinner until ten or eleven, beer or cocktails somewhere local until two or three, hit a club around four or five, then just keep on goin’. Rinse, repeat (and maybe get some downtime in one of the parks mentioned above). The scene in Berlin is fairly eccentric, so you’ll be able to find pretty much any niche you’re looking for. My advice, find a chill cocktail or beer bar and simply ask the bartender or server. They’ll always have more accurate and up-to-date recommendations than anything you can read here. Plus, if you strike up a conversation with a local, they might just take you on a wild ride with them through Berlin. Where To Stay View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrin (@ka.li.ma) While I could call out some funky avant-garde boutique hotel where the lighting may drive you to insomnia, I’d rather go with a place that’s suited to Berlin’s style while still being affordable and comfortable. The Hotel Indigo Berlin East Side Gallery is a boutique version of IHG hotels. The property has a great rooftop bar scene with live music, a great lobby with flea market chairs, and rooms that feel more “Berlin” than corporate with real local art. The beds are comfy, the bathrooms are well-fitted, and the whole vibe at night is geared toward hooking up and/or going out. The location is also fantastic. You’re across the street from the East Side Berlin Wall gallery which is a mile-long section of the Berlin Wall that’s been turned into an outdoor art exhibit. A few steps down from there is one of Berlin’s most iconic bridges and two neighborhoods (Schlessi and Boxey locally) that are overloaded with bars and clubs and all the people that go along with those scenes. WONGO OKON (@whereswongo) — PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND Where To Play View this post on Instagram A post shared by Block Island Ferry Interstate (@blockislandferry) Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start to summer in Rhode Island, one that gives the city’s residents almost a month to get their ducks in a row before the summer solstice arrives. Before you know it, the state’s many beaches are open for business, and with a plethora of seashores to choose from, you’ll find somewhere to lay your blanket and soak in the sun without having to drive too far. Westerly’s Misquamicut State Beach, Newport’s First Beach and Second Beach, and Narragansett’s Wheeler Beach and Town Beach. If you’re truly looking for some spontaneous fun, you can hop on the ferry and take a trip to Block Island where can spend more time on the beach, grab a moped and explore the island through a ride, and more.