Mina Young Lee

Most people aren’t comfortable going solo. The idea of eating in a restaurant alone or seeing a movie without a partner or posse strikes fear into the hearts of men and women who are otherwise capable, autonomous folks. And these activities involve just a few hours alone time in a familiar setting. Imagine leaving behind everything you know and making your way through a foreign destination unaccompanied.

Mina Young Lee was born and raised in Virginia, but she didn’t begin her career as a travel and nature photographer until she headed to Cali and picked up a professional grade camera. In 2013, she started backpacking — taking a trip through the Havasupai Indian Reservation. That one adventure was all it took to hook her on the outdoors. Now, she goes canyoneering, packrafting, and climbing on the regular. Often solo.

Over the past few years, Lee has driven across the country more times than she can count. She also rode across Vietnam on a motorcycle completely by herself in 2015 and backpacked most of Southeast Asia, exploring 15 countries. During these trips, she has slowed down enough to capture stunning photographs, and her Instagram and website are testaments to the power of her wanderlust.

In a rare free moment, Lee spoke with us about the importance of taking trips all by your lonesome, and dropped some solid guidlines for other vagabonds and wanderers — guaranteed to make your time on the road smoother and more enjoyable. Her expert advice is sure to help your next big solo adventure.