The Team From Velveteen Rabbit Tells Us Where To Drink In Las Vegas

You know how to EAT THIS CITY. But where do you wash it all down? Do you know how to find the best brewpub? Uncover who makes the meanest bloody marys and the most sparkling mimosas?

This week we’re jetting off to America’s Playground, where showmanship and entertainment rule — right down to the craft and presentation of the cocktails. If the only drinks you imbibe when you hit Sin City are the complimentary casino cocktails, you’re definitely missing out. It’s time to expand your horizons and discover the artistry practiced behind Vegas’ best bars.

Our expert guides this week hail from Velveteen Rabbit — the shabby-chic craft cocktail and beer bar appropriately nestled in the heart of the Arts District. Opened in 2013, this whimsical Victorian jewel box is the maiden voyage for co-owners Pamela & Christina Dylag. So far it’s been a smash. The duo’s dedication to quality and authenticity is evident in every last drink. Trust when we say that the two owners, along with bar manager Davey Francis, are artists — using liquors as their palettes and shakers as their brushes. The drinks they serve up are as beautiful as they are delicious.

Menus at Velveteen Rabbit are seasonal and carefully curated to feature fresh and frequently house-made ingredients. They’re also adventurous, playful libations. This winter’s menu features “The Bird Lady From Home Alone 2,” with pisco, mushroom broth, ginger, lime, and reaper tincture; and a “Bootlegger Flip,” with buttered yam moonshine, sorghum bourbon liqueur, lemon, heavy cream, roasted marshmallow, and egg. If beer’s your thing, there are twelve taps rotating specialty beers, and a selection of bottled beers to boot.

Feeling inspired? Velveteen Rabbit hosts private cocktail classes to teach you and your friends the art of bartending. (Yes, you get to drink what you make.) Naturally, we were thrilled to have this dynamic trio walk us through the best of Las Vegas cocktail culture. They know their stuff and now you will too.

Who’s thirsty? Let’s go Drink This City (of Sin)!

BRUNCH COCKTAIL OR HAIR OF THE DOG

Public School 702

Delicious and in good quantity, bottomless mimosas are a staple to any brunch, but here you can switch it up and grab (almost) bottomless beermosas consisting of oj, wheat ale, peach, and lavender: the perfect balance of fruity and floral (as if drinking an airy, goose-down pillow [that will subsequently render you inebriated]).

Public School’s Downtown Summerlin location is the booze-filled schoolyard you’ve always wanted.

MARGARITA

Ghost Donkey

Venture away from the traditional recipe and instead try a sister or a cousin to the original. Mariena Mercer Boarini, Property Mixologist of Cosmopolitan, kills it when it comes to exotic little gems. Just taste for yourself with the Mushroom Margarita, featuring huitlacoche-infused mezcal, triple sec, lime, and lava salt. A keynote of fungus (or “Mexican Truffle,” if you will) transports a tried-and-true recipe into an otherworldly affair.

Ghost Donkey is a mezcal-heavy discotheque-cum-speakeasy situated at the back of Cosmopolitan’s Block 16.