A Cold Brew Company Wants To Pay You $30,000 To Quit Your Job And Follow Your Dreams

Uproxx

What do you want to be when you grow up?

For most children, the answer is simple: whatever their hearts desire. An astronaut, an actor, President of the United States. Personally, depending on the day, I either wanted to study dolphins as a marine biologist or be a fabulously rich writer who idled away her days. There were no calculations of how this might all work, that wasn’t the issue — one kid I went to school with was determined to become a cat.

For most of us, real life eventually got in the way. We eventually decided to follow our more realistic dreams of gaining some semblance of financial security. Soon, we were caught in the system. Working for the weekend swallowed us whole. Capitalism chewed us up in its gears.

Yikes, this is getting bleak. But it doesn’t have to be that way. At least, not for bold creatives, entrepreneurial risk-takers, lucky-as-shit supermodels, and the three people Stok Cold Brew Coffee wants to pay $30,000 to chase their dreams. That’s right, fam — if you’ve always wanted to learn how to make sushi from the best sushi chefs in the world or, I don’t know, brew beer with a Master Brewer, Stok wants to give you $30,000 to quit your job and follow that ambition. For reals.

If you can describe your dream in 300 words or less, you’re already halfway to a sweet, sweet payout, which will be divided up into $20,000 for travel and expenses and a $10,000 stipend. You just have to email your application to SToK@icfnext.com and hope they want to pay for you to go study the mature great white shark population at the Farallon Islands. (Are we projecting here? Maybe.)

There are a few caveats: you have to be 21 or older, you have to be ready to take your sabbatical between October 1 and December 15 of this year, and you have to be able and willing to document your journey on social media. Applications are open through Labor Day. Step away from the spreadsheet and go get ’em, tiger.