Your local watering hole is the perfect place for awkward small talk and high-alcohol drinks with people you either spend too much time with (office mates) or barely any time with (friends, former classmates, and relatives who moved away over the years). It’s where you go to drown sorrows and make memories. But since it’s the holidays, you and your crew aren’t the only ones posting up at the neighborhood saloon. You’ll probably be packed in like very thirsty sardines. We’ve all been there, feeling like a damn loser while the bartender serves someone who sidled up to the bar long just seconds earlier.

So how do you get the bartender’s attention without looking like a total jerk? We asked some of our favorite bartenders for their expertise on this subject. You can check out all of their answers below.

Be nice

Ryan Andrews, lead bartender at Prohibition in San Diego

“The best way to get a bartender’s attention in a crowded bar is simple: be nice and wait your turn. Some of the most disrespectful ways of getting a bartender’s attention include finger snapping, putting your hands in our faces and yelling. Trust me, we see you; we’re the sober ones.”