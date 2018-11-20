Getty Images/Uproxx

Thanksgiving is a time for family and traditions. Some of us play football with our buddies, some of us watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and some of us watch the Detroit Lions lose to whoever they’re playing each year. To each their own.

But with family and tradition comes an astronomical amount of stress. And, as we all know, one of the greatest stress relievers is booze. We aren’t saying to get so drunk you start a fight with your crazy aunt about your rival views on US foreign policy. We’re just saying that a cocktail or two can help ease the anxiety and grease the social wheels when it comes to small talk with that strange cousin you only see during the holidays who has a veritable menagerie of cats. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their favorite cocktails to pair with Thanksgiving food. You can check out all of their answers below.

Hot Buttered Rum

Don Hernandez, beverage director at Holston House in Nashville

“Hot buttered rum is something that is fairly easy to make, loaded with fall flavors, and will keep you warm when you’re throwing around the pigskin. The flavors of brown sugar, baking spices, butter, caramel, and vanilla keep with the Thanksgiving theme. Try making a batch for your guests with your favorite rum, possibly something spiced.”