How To Score A Free Slurpee For 7-Eleven Day And Another One Tomorrow

Getty Image

Ah, the Slurpee! It’s like a popsicle, but better. The Slurpee is the ideal summertime snack for the person on the go, it keeps you cool, it doesn’t melt all over your hands like ice cream or popsicles, and it was a prominent fixture in season three of Stranger Things (aka the show of the summer).

I mean… come on Hop, if you can’t tell the difference between cherry and strawberry Slurpees, your taste-buds might be stuck in the Upside Down. Anyway, We’re deep into summer now, so if all this heat has you jonesing (do people still jones?) for a Slurpee, you’re in luck, because today is 7/11!

7/11 marks the convenience stores 92nd birthday, and to celebrate, 7-Eleven stores nationwide will be handing out free Slurpees, a tradition they’ve kept up since — wait, stop *RECORD SCRATCH* Hold up. We’re supposed to believe that 7-Eleven, a store that was originally called “Tote’m Store,” opened exactly 92 years ago on the same day that would later match not just the store’s future name since 1946, but it’s original 7 am to 11 pm hours of operation? The same place that celebrates 7/11 day on November 7th in Australia? We call BS 7-Eleven! How old are you really?

We digress. All day today, and again on November 7th if you happen to be in Australia, between the hours of 11 and 7 pm local time, you can stroll into any 7/11 and walk out with a free Slurpee. You don’t even have to make eye contact with the cashier, just head straight to the Slurpee machine and they’ll serve you up a free small Slurpee of your choosing. Slurpees are handed out on a first come first serve basis, so if you’re looking to score the new Blueberry Lemonade or Cherry Limeade Lite flavors, you’ll want to show up during the earlier hours.

If one free Slurpee isn’t enough for you (we don’t blame you) then scan your 7Rewards app to receive a free coupon good for an additional free Slurpee, redeemable on July 12th and good for 30 days. The free Slurpee deal does not extend to 7NOW members so if you were hoping to get your free Slurpee delivered straight to your doorstep, well, we don’t live in a perfect world. Just drink your free Slurpee and be happy.