You Apparently Can Get McDonald’s Fries Free For The Rest Of 2018

#McDonalds
07.18.18 55 mins ago

Getty Image

Some of you are likely aware of McDonald’s special deals through its app, but many of us aren’t willing to download and use it — foolishly, I’m sure. But this is a deal that could likely change some minds, even if it might shorten your life by just a bit. Downloading the app and visiting your local McDonald’s each Friday can get you a free medium fries with a dollar purchase.

McDonald

So for the price of a sweet tea or a regular cheeseburger, you can walk away from with free french fries every Friday through the end of 2018 — or close to it. That means every Friday through the holidays offers you a chance to taste what is arguably the only reason to go to McDonald’s these days. Or any day. Maybe the coffee, but mostly the fries.

It might just be a ploy to get customers to download the app and have it on their phones, possibly allowing the company to track their habits and sell the data — not that they do, it just seems to be what major companies do these days. Just look at Moviepass.

Still, fries have to be worth it, right? If anything, the gauntlet has been thrown, and it is down. Wendy’s, Burger King, and the others better get to work. Bring back those fifty-cent frosties!

(Via Buzzfeed)

Around The Web

TOPICS#McDonalds
TAGSdealsFRENCH FRIESMCDONALDS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

07.13.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 2 weeks ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 2 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP