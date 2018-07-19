Getty Image

Some of you are likely aware of McDonald’s special deals through its app, but many of us aren’t willing to download and use it — foolishly, I’m sure. But this is a deal that could likely change some minds, even if it might shorten your life by just a bit. Downloading the app and visiting your local McDonald’s each Friday can get you a free medium fries with a dollar purchase.

So for the price of a sweet tea or a regular cheeseburger, you can walk away from with free french fries every Friday through the end of 2018 — or close to it. That means every Friday through the holidays offers you a chance to taste what is arguably the only reason to go to McDonald’s these days. Or any day. Maybe the coffee, but mostly the fries.

It might just be a ploy to get customers to download the app and have it on their phones, possibly allowing the company to track their habits and sell the data — not that they do, it just seems to be what major companies do these days. Just look at Moviepass.

Still, fries have to be worth it, right? If anything, the gauntlet has been thrown, and it is down. Wendy’s, Burger King, and the others better get to work. Bring back those fifty-cent frosties!

(Via Buzzfeed)