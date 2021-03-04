The Caesar Salad is a classic that returns to prominence every 20 years or so. The dish was invented by Italian migrants (Alex and Caesar Cardini) in Tijuana, Mexico as a tableside preparation in the early 1920s and came to fame in the late-20s and early 30s in Los Angeles amongst the Hollywood elite. It eventually became a mainstay of 1950s dinner parties, popping back up in the 70s/80s and enjoying an early aughts recalibration (remember the Spicy Caesar!?).

Well, it’s been about another 20 years and it’s high time the Caesar salad made one more roaring comeback.

As with any “famous” dish, there are a lot of variations and a lot of disappointing ones, at that. The thing is, the Caesar salad isn’t exactly simple. It’s not hard, but it does take a little doing. The dressing is an emulsification of egg yolk, lemon, mustard, anchovy, garlic, olive oil, parmesan cheese, and Worcestershire, plus a little salt and pepper.

That leaves a lot of space for a lot of corners to be cut. I’ve seen people use Salad Creme with parmesan in it and call it “Caesar Salad Dressing.” Seriously, people really take liberties with this one.

Also, you have to have a little skill in whisking the egg and oil — similar to making your own mayonnaise. But that’s what is kind of great about learning this recipe. If you can master this, then mastering your own aioli or mayo is the next step in your skillset. We’re also going to make some nice croutons today, another easy skill we all should have.