Our Bucatini All’Amatriciana Recipe Pairs Simplicity With Huge Flavors

Amatriciana sauce is one of the easiest pasta sauces in the world. It’s also one of the most often butchered — typically by someone adding too much to it. It really is simple, centered around three ingredients: bright red San Marzano tomatoes, funky pecorino cheese, and fatty cured pork cheek, known as guanciale. If you’re staying traditional, that needs to be pretty much it.

The beauty of a great salsa or sugo like this is that it allows each ingredient to do its thing and shine. The tomato is super bright and almost tart. The pecorino adds a creamy edge and a slight cheese funk. And then there’s the guanciale. It has a cellared funk, is super fatty, and offers the flavor of unsmoked bacon turned up to eleven. Those three elements combined and tossed with some hefty pasta are the epitome of a chef’s kiss.

The best part is that you really don’t need a lot of experience to create this dish. It’s easy for dates or after work. The most difficult part will be sourcing some guanciale. In a pinch, you can use pancetta, but you’ll be losing some of the deeper tastes a guanciale holds. The fat won’t be quite the same, but it will work.

Other than that, if you can fry bacon, you can make this dish. Let’s get to it!