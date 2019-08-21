Two Photographers Explain How To Capture The Instagram Travel Aesthetic In The Wild

Brandon Woelfel/Dixie Dixon/Uproxx

The days of looking at your friend’s Instagram travel photos with envy are gone. Why shouldn’t you be the person who gets comments like “OMG SO GOOD,” or “#goals,” or “Do you accept money for prints because I would totally hang this on my wall!” (to which I have to say, Kevin, I still haven’t been PayPal’d that money and your boy’s got bills so cough it up!). Your era of photographic obscurity is over.

Of course, taking great photos isn’t something that you just fall into. Moody filters and high-res smartphone cameras can only take us so far. If you really want to fill the feed with jaw-dropping photos you’re going to have to brush up on your knowledge of color theory and your basic composition skills. To help this cause, we sought the advice of a couple of pro photographers and brand ambassadors for Nikon — Dixie Dixon and Brandon Woelfel. The two stars were ready to fill us in on how to build our own unique Instagram aesthetics and use the natural colors of our travels as a tool in our photography, rather than just a backdrop.

Dixie and Brandon are two very different photographers, making the pairing of their different perspectives and techniques for capturing effective images an enlightening read. Get your notes ready, check their tips, and scope out their photography below.

—

What are some of the tips to keep in mind for shooting outdoors?

Dixie: Natural light is my favorite. I do a lot of productions that require lots of light setups, but for me, almost all of the photos I post in my feed are either shot near sunrise or sunset. Getting up super early is so worth it to get that beautiful light. And then if you’re stuck shooting in the middle of the day, I always tell people to find shade, because it just tends to be a lot cleaner and softer. That kind of harsh light in the middle of the day is never very flattering.

I also shoot a lot of backlit images, and I find that those do really well on Instagram. I think because sometimes you get a little bit of nice peek of lens flare if the sun is coming from behind your subject, and it just has a really neat vibrant look about it.

Dixie Dixon

Brandon: I kind of lean more towards planning my shoots right before sunset and then I’ll kind of go into the night. So I think a tip for people just experimenting with outdoor stuff is to really be mindful of the lighting outside and pick and choose when you’re shooting.

I don’t really do sunrise. I don’t think I’ve ever done sunrise, just because I’m such a night person. I always shoot at night, I edit at night and I can’t wake up early. So I like to plan them from right before that golden hour. I like to get a lot of variety on my shoots just because I’ll post regularly on my Instagram and a lot of those images will just be from like a two to three-hour shoot, but it looks like we’ve got all these different shots because we plan out the timing, the lighting, and outfits and props.

Then we’ll go into blue hour and then also get those nighttime images. So you get that variety in there. I guess for nighttime shots though since I do live in New York, I kind of have the upper hand on that because it’s really easy to find the light at night in New York. But if not, I’ll definitely have proper or artificial lighting I’ll bring on my end and keep that in mind to kind of whip out.