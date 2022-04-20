On a day like 4/20 your normal stoner-friendly munchie meals just aren’t going to cut it. Sure, buffalo wings, bags of chips, and an endless amount of pizza slices are always good snacks to grab — sober or stoned — but on a day that’s all about celebrating the magic of marijuana, you should think about going that extra step. And what better way than by including the plant into your meals?

Today, in celebration of every stoner’s favorite holiday, we hit up our favorite cannabis culinary creator, Chef Charleen Caabay (no, you’re not high already, that’s an excessive amount of alliteration) to hit us with a THC-infused recipe to help you celebrate the big day with a meal that’ll keep your high rolling and the vibes….vibing. The Chopped winner and The People’s Ecosystem (TPE) co-founder shared a THC-infused pizza recipe as well as a second bonus recipe for those looking for some high-inducing nachos.

If you’re looking for some good herb to support on 4/20, Chef Caaba’s TPE has just launched a collection of cannabsis products they’re calling Smoke This — a line of products that provides stoners with fairly traded cannabis flower and high-quality hashish sourced directly from BIPOC and women cultivators. The Smoke This line features Diamonds and Hash dusted moon rocks, hashish infused pre-roll, flower jars, and pre-ground herb, offering a bit of everything for stoners of all stripes.

Hit up the Smoke This collection here and dive into Chef Charleen’s mouthwatering recipes below.