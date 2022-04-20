On a day like 4/20 your normal stoner-friendly munchie meals just aren’t going to cut it. Sure, buffalo wings, bags of chips, and an endless amount of pizza slices are always good snacks to grab — sober or stoned — but on a day that’s all about celebrating the magic of marijuana, you should think about going that extra step. And what better way than by including the plant into your meals?
Today, in celebration of every stoner’s favorite holiday, we hit up our favorite cannabis culinary creator, Chef Charleen Caabay (no, you’re not high already, that’s an excessive amount of alliteration) to hit us with a THC-infused recipe to help you celebrate the big day with a meal that’ll keep your high rolling and the vibes….vibing. The Chopped winner and The People’s Ecosystem (TPE) co-founder shared a THC-infused pizza recipe as well as a second bonus recipe for those looking for some high-inducing nachos.
If you’re looking for some good herb to support on 4/20, Chef Caaba’s TPE has just launched a collection of cannabsis products they’re calling Smoke This — a line of products that provides stoners with fairly traded cannabis flower and high-quality hashish sourced directly from BIPOC and women cultivators. The Smoke This line features Diamonds and Hash dusted moon rocks, hashish infused pre-roll, flower jars, and pre-ground herb, offering a bit of everything for stoners of all stripes.
Hit up the Smoke This collection here and dive into Chef Charleen’s mouthwatering recipes below.
Chronic Pizza With Infused Pizza Sauce By Chef Charleen Caabay
Ingredients:
- 1 bag Premade pizza dough
- 2 Tbsp Flour
- 1/2 cup Pizza sauce or Marinara
- 2 Tbsp Chopped garlic
- 4 Tbsp Cannabis Infused Olive Oil (THC Average 50mgs) 8 Servings/6.25mg THC
- ½ Red onion
- 2 Italian sausage
- 1/2 cup Sliced mushrooms
- 3-4 Basil leaves
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 475 degrees.
- Lightly flour the countertop to prepare the pizza dough.
- Stretch the dough evenly about 1/2inch thick.
- Try to make it about 12 inches wide.
- Check for any thin areas and even out. Place on a baking sheet and brush with half the amount of infused olive oil on the dough and let rest while the oven is preheating.
Prepare your toppings. Chop any vegetables or proteins thin to your liking.
- In a small bowl mix the rest of the infused olive oil with the pizza sauce.
- Spread evenly on the rested pizza dough
- Add your toppings and top with cheese. Any leftover infused oil can be added afterward.
Bake your pizza for about 15-20minutes. Cook until the cheese is fully melted and the crust is golden brown. Cut and serve into about 8 slices! Enjoy!
Taco / Nacho Bar With Infused Cheese by Chef Charleen Caabay
Ingredients:
- Nacho chips
- 4-8 Tortillas
- 1/2lb Ground beef
- 1 Chopped onion
- 2-3 Chopped garlic cloves
- 2 Tbsp Cooking oil
- 1 Tsp Cumin
- 1 Tsp Oregano
- 1 Med Tomato
- 2-3 Tbsp Cilantro
- 1 Bay leaf
- Favored Salsa
- Cannabis-Infused: 3 Tbsp butter, 20mg THC
For the cheese sauce:
- 1/2 cup Monterey Jack cheese
- 1/2 cup Cheddar cheese
- 1 Tbsp Flour
- 1/4 cup Milk or Nondairy
- 1 Chopped Jalapeno
Method:
- Over medium heat, add cooking oil to a saute pan.
- Saute garlic, half onion, and bay leaf.
- Cook the ground beef in the mixture with the rest of the dry seasoning.
- Add 1 Tbsp of infused butter towards the end and set aside once it’s cooked.
- In a small pot, bring to low heat. Add the rest of the infused butter, and add flour, creating a roux.
- Add milk or nondairy option and bring to a slight boil at medium heat.
- Add both kinds of cheese and meltdown.
- Constantly stir until cheese is melted and sauce thickens.
You can add more liquid if the cheese sauce is too thick. You want the spoon to be thoroughly covered and have a stringy consistency when lifting it up. Preheat your tortillas for tacos. Prepare your bowl with nacho chips. Add all the toppings to your liking. Add generous amounts of cheese, and enjoy!