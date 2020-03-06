Sample Itineraries For Budget-Conscious Trips In The US And Abroad

Figuring out a budget for a trip is a hard task. There’s a lot to consider — from transportation, where to sleep, the food you want to eat, and, of course, how much you want to party. Some of those expenses are fairly fixed, depending on where you choose to go. Others can vary wildly, depending on the season, destination, and even unforeseen events like, say, a virus spreading around the world. It can all be dizzying. That’s where we come in. We’re here to help you figure out how much it’ll actually cost to take a dope vacation this year. Let’s look at this from the point-of-view of getting a small windfall from something like your tax refund. Since the average refund is around $2,700, we can easily plan out a trip with that amount and, in most cases, still have plenty of cash left over for the ol’ savings account. In fact, we’re going to argue you can easily take two trips with that amount of money — one inside the country and one outside of it. Below, we’re going to break down two party-centric trips (it’s almost sprrraaaang breaaaaak after all): One in the U.S. to a small college city and one to Europe’s party capital. We’ll call out flight prices, hotel rates, what to expect to pay for food over a week, where to find great food and drink, and how much you’ll actually spend from that sweet, sweet tax refund this year. Related: How To Make Your Money Last While You Travel

Meals + Drinks Budget: Let’s say $50 per day on food with one splurge day of $100 and a $50 per day, ahem, party budget. That’s $550 for five nights in the city. Iconic Experience View this post on Instagram This is how you stay at the DogHouse 😎⁣ ⁣ Be sure to tag us in your craft beer getaway. We love seeing them, and we might just feature you! ⁣ ⁣ 📸:@adventuresofdrunkthomas A post shared by BrewDog DogHouse Columbus (@doghousecolumbus) on Nov 21, 2019 at 6:06am PST Let’s keep on the beer train in Columbus. We’re not being hyperbolic when we say Columbus has one of the best craft beer scenes in the country. The beer scene is so deep that international craft mega-brewer BrewDog decided to open up their U.S. operations in Columbus with a beer-themed hotel to boot. Located in the southeast suburbs of Columbus, The DogHouse is everything a beer lover could dream of. Yes, there are taps in your room. There’s even a beer fridge in the shower. The whole stay is centered around you living in a working brewery, taproom, and beer garden. There’s nothing quite like it in the beer world and it’s a damn good time for a night or two. Average Cost: $172 per night plus all the beer you can drink from your very own in-room tap. Average Total Cost Of Trip: $1,647 if you stay at the Canopy by Hilton for four nights and the DogHouse for one night. $1,075 if you stay at an Airbnb for four nights and the DogHouse for one night.

ITINERARY II — INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL SAMPLE DESTINATION: BERLIN, GERMANY Why Berlin? If you want to truly let go, party for 72-hours straight, find a dope food scene, indulge in rad art and film, find some easy sex, good drugs, and serious history on the streets, there’s no better spot than Berlin. Berlin really does kind of have it all if you’re looking for a quick getaway where you can leave it all behind. The kicker? It’s still dirt cheap by average western European standards. You can grab a .5l of cold beer from a corner shop for around $2 a bottle and drink it on the streets. A perfectly made falafel from a Lebanese food stall will set you back about $3. All of this makes Berlin one of those places you just have to get to and the rest will take care of itself. Average Roundtrip Flight Prices: $500 roundtrip from the East Coast with a carry-on. Where To Stay? View this post on Instagram “So strong and yet vulnerable. The people, the human, the wood, the tree.” 🌱 #wearenature #eastsidegallery #berlin A post shared by Eileen aka Goldy 🌙 (@ekohlove) on Mar 5, 2020 at 5:38am PST Berlin’s accommodations are notoriously cheap. Spots like Hotel Indigo Berlin East Side Gallery will set you back $75 per night — that’s basically half the price for the same hotel in London or Paris. That’s with a view of the river and the whole East Side Gallery, which is about a mile of the old Berlin Wall that’s been covered in art. The hotel was just opened and all the rooms are plush. There’s a killer rooftop bar with live tunes and a decent cocktail program. It’s also walking distance from some of the dopest partying neighborhoods in the city. Also, don’t skip the free breakfast spread every morning, it’ll save you spending on an extra meal every day.