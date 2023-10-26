Here’s Our Review Of The Howlin Rays & Offset Chicken Nugget Box

Howlin’ Rays without a doubt serves the best Nashville-style hot chicken in all of Los Angeles. About five years ago, that wasn’t such a big deal — considering it was one of the only hot chicken joints in the city — but now in 2023, it’s a huge deal because while there are lots of imitators (Dave’s Hot Chicken, Main Chick, Crimson Coward, etc), no one is bringing the same level of craft to their chicken.

That’s why anytime Howlin’ Rays does something outside of what they usually do (hot chicken) we take notice. So we’re pretty hyped that, for a limited time, Howlin’ Rays is bringing back its chicken nuggets in collaboration with Offset (to commemorate the release of his new album Set It Off) and Postmates.

Dubbed the Howlin’ Ween Offset Shake Box, the Nugz are available exclusively through Postmates in the Los Angeles area from now until the 31st and come in a special Offset and Postmates-designed box with a new custom-made proprietary sauce. According to Howlin’ Rays, the special sauce was overseen by Offset and was inspired by a Carolina Dipped Chicken Sauce that originated in North Carolina in the 1920s.

The concept of the meal is simple: open up the box, pour the sauce all over the chicken, close it, and give it a shake to distribute the sauce all over the nuggets. So does the meal live up to Howlin’ Rays’ reputation? Let’s find out.