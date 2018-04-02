Howlin’ Ray’s In Los Angeles Is A Food Odyssey Worth The Huge Wait

Howlin Rays

I wish I could tell you that standing in line for two hours just to get spicy chicken was a fool’s errand. Extreme spice is so often treated as a novelty, with flavor taking a backseat to the Scoville scale just so that the restaurant in question can give you a ridiculous contract to sign and therefore make themselves more newsworthy, that it seemed silly to even give Howlin’ Rays a try. But after an interminably long wait — during which I prayed that the whole thing would prove a waste of time, thereby allowing me to write a chicken hit piece — I discovered that LA’s most famous Nashville Hot Chicken joint defies this trend.

Yes, the food is hot, but that heat actually contributes to the flavor. The result? A restaurant that draws absurd crowds but still manages to be worth the trouble.

* * *

It’s impossible to lead off an article about Howlin’ Rays without mentioning the giant line of people that snakes its way through the Far East Plaza toward the restaurant. They shuffle along the concrete, cracking jokes and snapping photos. Most guests seem to arrive knowing about the wait times, too, so there’s a sense of everyone being “in this thing together.” Besides, new friends are easy to make when there’s the promise (however distant) of good food in the future.

Six days a week (the restaurant is closed Mondays) hundreds of food aficionados embark on this a culinary adventure. Naturally, passers-by grow curious. They ask what all the fuss is about and the moment they get an answer they’re prone to exclaim:

“Must be some good chicken!”

As these non-believers walk away, chuckling at the absurdity of our food culture — where eating a meal is a day-dominating activity — no one in the line seems to give them a second thought. It’s an environment of excitement and anticipation; almost aggressively kind. People cheer for you as you finally place your order, others who have already finished eating encourage those stuck in line.

“You’re almost there!”

“Make sure to get the waffles!”

And Howlin’ Ray’s knows your time is valuable, too. They’re constantly updating their Twitter feed with approximate wait times, and the line has markers letting you know how long it’ll be until you reach spicy chicken bliss.