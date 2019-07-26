A Mysterious In-N-Out Burger In Queens Has Us On Conspiracy Watch

In-N-Out/Uproxx

Over the weekend, news of someone finding a pristine In-N-Out Double-Double on the streets of Jamaica Queens took the internet by storm. The burger was discovered and photographed in a now-viral Instagram post on July 20th, by Lincoln Boehm. Considering the nearest In-N-Out is over 1,725 miles away — in Rockwall, Texas — this burger was newsworthy. How did it get to NYC? More importantly, how did it manage to stay in near-perfect condition? Is there a secret In-N-Out in New York and people don’t have to settle for Shake Shack after all?

By the evening of July 23rd, the burger’s owner had come forward in Lincoln’s Instagram DMs. “Hi. This is actually my burger. You may not believe me,” wrote 16-year-old high school student Helen Vivas.

After a pretty comprehensive vetting process that Boehm walked readers through in painstaking detail over on Vice, he concluded that this burger did in fact once belong to Helen Vivas.

The details are a little tedious, so we’ll just go into a quick summary of the events. Vivas was flying back to NYC from San Diego on the evening of July 19th. Before boarding her plane, she stopped at an In-N-Out Burger to order some food for her flight. According to Lincoln’s post on Vice detailing the events:

“At the counter, she made it clear to the In-N-Out employee taking her order that she was about to board a flight, and asked for suggestions to preserve the burgers as much as possible. She ordered two Double-Doubles with NO SAUCE, which explains how the bun stayed so pristine, as well as two single cheeseburgers “packed fresh” (which means they pack all the vegetables in separate baggies to be constructed later) for her to eat in the coming days, along with a small pink lemonade, which she initially forgot to mention.”

Vivas then boarded her flight, ate one of the Double-Doubles, and held the bag containing the other three burgers on her lap for the duration of the flight. Once she landed, she boarded the JFK-Jamaica AirTrain, got off on Jamaica and made her way towards the Q44 bus that would take her back home to Flushing.

When she saw the bus a block away, idling at a stop, she made a run for it. Unfortunately, the bag, now greasy from an 8-hour flight, tore open. According to Vivas, she was able to catch two of the three burgers but abandoned the Double-Double, which landed on the ground. Only for it to be discovered an hour later by Lincoln Boehm.