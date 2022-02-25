We Blind Tasted Jack Daniel’s Versus Jim Beam To Pick A Final Winner

Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 is the most popular American whiskey on the planet. There’s nary a corner of the world you can venture without finding a bottle of Jack on the shelf. Then there’s Jim Beam, dubbed the world’s most popular “bourbon” (Tennessee whiskey is technically bourbon, too — so I suppose you could call it the best selling Kentucky bourbon if you wanted to be more precise). Beam is also available worldwide at a great price. And like Jack, people have long-term, even generational associations with the brand.

The duo’s dominance means that these two whiskeys get compared (and dissed) a lot. So I’m going to blind taste them and choose, once and for all, which one is better.

This might sound weird, but this was the hardest blind tasting I’ve ever done. For one, I wanted to take this very seriously and nose and taste these two entry-level expressions with the same zeal I use with the most ridiculously priced whiskeys on the market. Two, these two whiskeys are so close that picking one over the other was a trial. Since I knew pretty much instantly which was which, even blind, I went back and re-tasted them to try and find that chink in the armor or nuance that set one above the other. And … it just wasn’t there.

Next, I counted the nose and flavor notes to see if there was a numerical winner. They were tied there, too. To be clear, they were not the same on the nose, on the taste, or on the finish. But they each offered something that made them hard to rank above the other.

Finally, I threw out the tasting ritual and drank one of each. For clarification, when I taste whiskeys, I always spit. Tasting is putting whiskey on your tongue. Drinking is swallowing it. Since just tasting wasn’t enough, I drank one of each to find anything to set these apart.

Here’s what shook out in the end:

Also Read: The Top 5 UPROXX Bourbon Posts Of The Last Six Months