Lately, I’ve noticed an annoying trend in fast food. Brands have always given us limited-time menu options, it’s an easy way to bring customers back to the drive-thru, but lately these LTO options have been better than just about everything else on the menu.

Shake Shack’s Spicy Burgermeister burger exploded with spicy, rich, and savory flavors. We named it the best burger of 2023. It’s gone now. Chipotle’s Garlic Guajillo Steak was so tender it practically melted in your mouth and dunked on just about everything else on the menu. It, too, is gone (though to Chipotle’s credit, they did bring back the pollo asado, which is also very good). And Jack in the Box soft-launched its best burger ever a couple of months back, then it disappeared from menus before most people knew it was even on the menu.

But we’re happy to say the Smashed Jack is back! For good.

For the uninitiated, the Smashed Jack is a smash-inspired burger (it’s not actually a smash burger, but that doesn’t matter) that is topped with grilled onions, thick pickles, a new special sauce known as Boss Sauce, all served up on a buttery brioche bun. The beef patty is juicy, and savory, has a crispy Maillard crust edge, and pairs perfectly with the caramelized grilled onions and smokey-tangy sauce.

In celebration of the burger’s return, here are three reasons you should order the Smashed Jack. If you’re more interested in a deep dive review, we have that too.