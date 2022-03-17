Jameson and Bushmills are two quintessential Irish whiskeys. They’re also the top two tipples in the U.S. when it comes to whiskey from the Emerald Isle. Though Jameson is by far the bigger seller, it’s hard to mention one without the other. Bushmills and Jameson feel like eternal competitors, the ultimate this-or-that order, like Ireland’s equivalent of Jim or Jack.

Related: We Blind Tasted Jack Daniel’s Versus Jim Beam To Pick A Final Winner

It’s a heated rivalry between supporters of the rival camps, with deeply entrenched biases and decades of contentious history. Thus, we figured the only fair way to truly settle this was with a blind tasting.

For this blind taste test, I poured two Glencairns and dove in like I would for any high-end pour of whiskey. This was about finding the minutiae that would separate these two powerhouses. That part turned out to be easy. It turns out, there’s much more separating them than just the fact that they come from opposite sides of the same isle. So much so that it became a real trial trying to put one over the other (even if I secretly was sure I knew which was which from very the first nose).

Anyway, enough talk, let’s dive in.