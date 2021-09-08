We Reviewed Monkey Shoulder Whisky Live, With Joel McHale

Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch Whisky is made for mixing. Sure, you can sip it on the rocks but this really is a mixing blend — that’s where it shines the brightest. Add a little high-quality fizzy water, ice, and a squeeze of lime and you’re set — perfect highball dram.

As a brand, Monkey Shoulder aligns with having a good time while mixing up good drinks. Case in point, they just launched a sweepstake wherein their new brand champion, Joel McHale, will crash your first date — for real.

Thanks to that promo (and the fact that I have an awesome job), I got to chat with McHale about Monkey Shoulder for the latest episode of my IGTV show, Expression Session. We planned on chatting about the whisky for about ten minutes but McHale was nice enough to stay on well over our allotted time, mostly because as two guys from Seattle, we ended up shooting the shit about the Seattle Seahawks and Seattle’s music scene. Turns out we were both at the same Nirvana concert in January 1994.

You can find the whole review/chat on our Instagram channel and at the end of this review. If you want to enter to win a chance for Joel McHale to crash your date, the entry form is found here.

