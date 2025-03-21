Jordan Chiles is in the spotlight again, but not from the 2024 Paris Olympics and though she is a medalist and an Olympian, at the moment her star is shining brighter than ever due to her Big Ten-leading run with UCLA gymnastics that has been drawing record-setting crowds all season. You probably are familiar with Jordan’s story to some degree at this point, but if you aren’t — at just 23 years old, Chiles has been a member of the US National Team for 10 years, won Silver at the 2020 Olympics, Gold at the 2022 World Championships and won several NCAA championships as a member of the UCLA team. She trains alongside Ms. Biles and she’s fanatical about smoothies and junk food.

Recently, Too Good & Co. (Danone N.A.) teamed up with Chiles and the partnership could not be more authentic, Chiles’ high intensity training and competition regimen requires laser focus and the Too Good & Co. smoothies are the protein punch she relies on to power through her days. Not to mention, they’re low sugar, so she can still indulge in all of her sweet favorites.

We spoke with Chiles and the Olympian gymnast shared her love for candy, chips and fruit snacks as well as her eating habits when training for competitions (and her favorite Too Good & Co smoothie flavor). She also put us on to some of her favorite places to eat in her native Oregon and her family’s affinity for chain restaurants. Lastly, we got the tea on the real gem of Paris casual dining during the 2024 Olympics, and what her go-to order is there.

What’s on your rider?

I don’t eat healthy whatsoever. I do have one healthy thing though. In that timeframe of me having, you know, oatmeal crème pies and Doritos and all those other crazy snacks, I have Too Good & Co. smoothies. It’s one of my partnerships.

It’s light and simple. But other than that, I love Sour Patch Kids. I have Kit Kats. I have different types of drinks. Pringles, pretzels, I have a crazy rider. I know I’m an athlete, but it’s crazy.

What’s your favorite flavor of Sour Patch Kids?

I love Sour Patch watermelons.

What’s your favorite flavor of Doritos?

I like Nacho Cheese Doritos. Pringles, I like the original.

Which smoothies are your favorite from Too Good & Co.?

My favorite flavor is peach, but they also have mixed berries and strawberry bananas.

What’s your eating or snacking regimen like during your training period? Are you carb-heavy, protein-heavy? Are there any specific foods that you love to eat while you’re training?

It’s not carb-heavy at all. That’s one thing about me. The only carb-like stuff that I eat, typically, is during lunch and dinner, but snack-wise I’m a sweet type of girl. I think my favorite thing is seaweed, I love seaweed, like the teriyaki-flavored seaweed. I like fruit snacks. Welch’s fruit snacks are really good.

What about meals though, what are you eating for lunch and dinner when you’re training?

Well, it depends. I’m not a breakfast person. During competitions, I don’t really eat lunches, unless it’s something light. I love salmon a lot. Specifically, if it’s blackened.

Is that because of your Pacific Northwestern background?

No. I just like fish. I like seafood, like crab, lobster. I love sushi. I’m different than all the rest of my family.

You are from the Portland area, they do have some of the best salmon in the world, right?

They do. Yes. The fish in Oregon is really, really good. If anybody wants to go to Oregon just for the fish, do it. Because it’s really good.

What are your go-to Portland food spots?

There’s Fogo de Chão. I would say go to Fogo. There’s a place called Burgerville, it’s a drive-through food spot. They have really good fish and chips. They have really good cod sandwiches. My favorite thing is their fish and chips, and I get it all the time. Their fries are good. It’s kind of hard, because a majority of the time, I always had home-cooked meals (growing up). And when we did go out, we’d go to typical restaurants that are everywhere, like Red Lobster.

Are you more of a sweet or savory snacker?

I’m savory sweet. Kettle corn is really good. The white chocolate covered-pretzels, I really like.

When you’re traveling for competitions, are you bringing any foods with you?

When I go into the airport and I go into one of those little stores, I typically will grab a chip, a candy, and a drink. It’s just whatever I’m in the mood for. Sometimes, I’ll go for a barbecue chip, or Lay’s. Sometimes, I’ll do Pringles. Sometimes I’ll do Doritos. Candy-wise, I’ll do Swedish Fish, or I’ll do Sour Patch Kids. I’ll do Kit Kat or Skittles.