Megan Thee Stallion
Getty Image
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Sent Flowers To USA Gymnast Jordan Chiles And Wished Her Luck At The ‘AHH-lympics’

Megan Thee Stallion has embraced WNBA stars like Angel Reese and Natasha Cloud during her Hot Girl Summer Tour, and she just bestowed Hot Girl honors upon another athlete.

Over the weekend, gymnasts Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera punched their tickets to represent the United States at the fast-approaching 2024 Paris Olympics. Chiles celebrated her qualification with a shout-out to Megan Thee Stallion, saying, “Megan, I’m going to the ‘Ahh’ Olympics!” Meg reposted the video on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “my girllll [four blue heart emojis].”

But that wasn’t the extent of her support.

On Wednesday, July 3, Chiles posted a video to her Instagram Story showing that Megan Thee Stallion had sent her a bouquet of flowers along with a message card reading, “Congratulations on qualifying for the AHH-lympics! Very excited to watch you shine in Paris and represent for all the Hot Girls!”

Chiles wrote atop the video, “@theestallion I’m literally crying [two crying emojis] friend thank you so much these flowers are so beautiful!!!”

The 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony is scheduled for July 26, and the Summer Games will take place in several venues around Paris until August 11. See the full schedule here.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of June 2024
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The New Albums Coming Out In July 2024
by: Uproxx authors