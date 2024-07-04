Megan Thee Stallion has embraced WNBA stars like Angel Reese and Natasha Cloud during her Hot Girl Summer Tour, and she just bestowed Hot Girl honors upon another athlete.

Over the weekend, gymnasts Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera punched their tickets to represent the United States at the fast-approaching 2024 Paris Olympics. Chiles celebrated her qualification with a shout-out to Megan Thee Stallion, saying, “Megan, I’m going to the ‘Ahh’ Olympics!” Meg reposted the video on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “my girllll [four blue heart emojis].”

But that wasn’t the extent of her support.

On Wednesday, July 3, Chiles posted a video to her Instagram Story showing that Megan Thee Stallion had sent her a bouquet of flowers along with a message card reading, “Congratulations on qualifying for the AHH-lympics! Very excited to watch you shine in Paris and represent for all the Hot Girls!”

Chiles wrote atop the video, “@theestallion I’m literally crying [two crying emojis] friend thank you so much these flowers are so beautiful!!!”

Omg Megan Thee Stallion sent Jo flowers pic.twitter.com/lG3b8tiGfc — jordan (@chileschuso) July 4, 2024

The 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony is scheduled for July 26, and the Summer Games will take place in several venues around Paris until August 11. See the full schedule here.