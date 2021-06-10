Kasama Small Batch Rum is a rum that spans the globe. The juice is made in the Philippines. It’s then crafted and bottled in Poland. Finally, it’s sent to the U.S. for all of us to enjoy.

The rum comes from Alexandra Dorda. Dorda’s father launched iconic Polish vodka brands Belevedere and Chopin (for which Alexandra Dorda is the Brand Manager), so Dorda has the spirits-making chops in her DNA. However, when Dorda decided to get into the family business she looked not to her father but to her mother, who migrated to Poland from the Philippines. Dorda went to the Philippines — which has a rich rum history — and found a rum that highlights her Filippino ancestry, then sent that to Poland to highlight her Polish heritage.

It’s an interesting story that piqued our interest, so we gave it taste. Here’s what we thought!