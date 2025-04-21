Kendrick Lamar Is Chanel's New Brand Ambassador(1024x450)
Uproxx
Life

Kendrick Lamar Is The New Face Of Chanel’s Eyewear Division

Quick, name five rappers that double as fashion icons. Were any of those artists that came to mind Kendrick Lamar? Probably not. While the Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning artist is more known for his deft wordplay and ability to eviscerate a fellow rap superstar, he’s covertly one of the most stylish rappers in modern hip-hop.

Let us not forget the flared jeans from this year’s Super Bowl, or last year’s Tupac-inspired Pop Out concert fit — Kendrick has some serious style, so it doesn’t surprise us that Chanel just named him the new face and brand ambassador of its eyewear.

Considering Chanel exclusively makes clothes for women, Kendrick might not seem like the most obvious choice, but the brand has tapped male icons in the past, including Timothée Chalamet and G-Dragon. We’re going to assume even Kendrick never thought he’d have anything in common with a Hollywood heartthrob and a K-Pop sensation (aside from all being artists at the top of their game).

In a statement following the announcement, Kendrick said of the partnership

“Chanel has a timeless legacy and that is always something I can get behind.” So this is essentially a case of game recognizing game!

This isn’t the first time the pair have collaborated; Kendrick scored the Dave Free-directed Margaret Qualley-starring Chanel short film The Button, which dropped in 2024 and is definitely worth a watch if you’re fans of any of those three people. An ad campaign shot by renowned fashion photographer Karim Sadli is set to drop sometime this week.

Travel Guides
Hotels We Love: Explore Sedona’s Best Trails, Just Outside This Luxurious Resort
by: Uproxx authors
How to Visit Machu Picchu Solo & Last Minute Without A Tour Group
by: Uproxx authors
Alpacas, Ceviche, and Homestay in the Peruvian Andes — A Solo Travel Diary
by: Uproxx authors
A Travel Guide To St. Kitts — The Caribbean Island You’re Missing Out On
by: Uproxx authors
Nostalgix’s Ultimate Guide To Vancouver: Where To Eat, Sleep, Party, And Play
by: Uproxx authors
Make Your Money Count: How To Travel In Places Where Your Dollar Goes A Long Way
by: Uproxx authors