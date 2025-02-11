Do you know how we knew Kendrick Lamar absolutely killed his Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, you know, aside from the fact that we have eyes and ears? Because people on the internet are still talking and arguing about it. It provoked conversation, which you can’t say for every Super Bowl Halftime show. That’s a sign of good art. But it isn’t just the set pieces, the Sam Jackson appearance, the SZA cameo, and the significance of the Serena Williams crip walk that is being talked about, many people are also pointing to K-Dot’s fit.

Dude rocked frayed flared jeans on one of America’s biggest stages. That simple act surely justified every fashion decision of that one person in your life who has kept riding for flared jeans through the skinny jeans and now baggy jeans era. Will this signal a return to flared jeans in men’s fashion? If that’s the case, take a page from Kendrick and get the right size, because one of the reasons Kendrick was able to make it work is because they are the perfect length to float above the midsole of his kicks imperceptibly. That’s an important detail!

What we love about Kendrick’s Super Bowl fit is how it calls back to classic golden age of hip-hop street style — jeans, a leather jacket, cap, chain — but elevates the look with some significant designer pieces. Take the flared jeans, they aren’t just an old hand-me-down pair of Lee Jeans, they’re $1,300 medium-wash Flared Surf Jeans by French luxury brand Celine (buy them here), meticulously made in Japan (the holy land of great denim).

If you want the jacket, you’re out of luck. K-Dot’s letterman is a custom piece by London menswear designer Martine Rose. Unfortunately, the brand doesn’t have anything in its current outerwear lineup that looks close to what Kendrick wore. The shoes on the other hand are a lot easier to pick up. Kendrick was rocking a pair of Nike Air DT Max ’96 sneakers in black and white (specifically this Colorado Away colorway, buy them here.), popularized by football coach and former player Deion Sanders.

The specific colorway Kendrick wore was part of Nike’s 2024 season, so you can still pick up the sneakers easily at retail price, even on the aftermarket.

We’ve had some great men’s fashion moments so far this year, and as much as we love Kendrick’s fit, we still have to give the best-dressed honors to Jeremy Strong.