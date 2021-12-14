Where to Eat, Sleep, Drink And Explore In Kennebunkport, Maine

When I traveled to Maine for the first time this past summer to visit Acadia National Park, I really didn’t know what I was getting into. Honestly, I was kind of expecting a movie set come to life — quiet, eclectic streets with ice cream shops, bed and breakfasts, lighthouses, and a whole lot of L.L. Bean.

Well… I wasn’t wrong. And I also immediately fell in love with it all. The rocky coastline, the friendly people, the charming and historic towns — it was like being in a dream.

So when I had a long weekend in late fall with no plans and a surplus of frequent flier miles — I knew just where to go. Kennebunkport Maine is a (very) small town — just 3,500 or so residents — and I really didn’t know anything about it until I got there. I saw an idyllic photo while scrolling Instagram and booked the trip almost immediately after (#influenced).

A quick wide view: Kennebunkport is part of the Southern Coast of Maine, with many small towns nearby dotting the coast. It is just over a 5-hour drive from New York City and under 2 hours from Boston, making it easily accessible to millions of people. Known primarily as the location of the Bush family summer compound, it boats a thriving art, food, and recreation scene for a town of its size. Tourism is of course higher in the warmer months, but Kennebunkport is also a gem in fall or winter off-season.

With endless holiday activities, a quieter pace, and more affordable lodging — Kennebunkport is a holiday movie come to life. If holiday movies were really stylish, that is. Here is my guide for where to stay, eat, drink, and more in this lovely little hamlet.

Where to Eat:

The goal I set for my time in Kennebunkport really centered around two things: lobster rolls and fish sandwiches. As you can imagine, neither option is in short supply. Even in the shoulder season, I was able to find a couple of satisfying rolls, along with lots of other great fresh seafood options.

I really liked dining at The Boathouse Waterfront Restaurant, which is, obviously, right on the waterfront. The great thing about Kennebunkport is that everything is very easy to get to and centered around the Kennebunk River. I could walk from my hotel directly to everything I wanted to do. There was a short wait for The Boathouse — it is super popular — but luckily there is a bookstore and candy shop next door. I ate the impossibly fresh and satisfying Big Fish Sandwich with a seasonal refreshing cider/margarita hybrid.

Another night I stumbled onto the patio of the Pilot House Restaurant (just on the other side of the waterfront) and sat at the bar to read with a cold lobster roll, chips, and some red wine. It was no frills but just what I envisioned as a local Maine fisherman’s hangout.

Other restaurants that come highly recommended (and are on my list for next time) are Earth at Hidden Pond and Ocean at Cape Arundel.