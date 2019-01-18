Kraft Foods

We are now on the 27th day of the government shutdown with virtually no end in sight. By now we’re all starting to see the effects of the shutdown in both alarming and minuscule ways — from a gun getting through the TSA to breweries having to take a pause on new government approved beer labels. But we feel especially bad (and grateful) for the 450,000 federal employees working right now without pay and the 350,000 more who are currently furloughed.

Obviously, the economy of Washington D.C. is being hit especially hard, so the people at Kraft Foods decided to lend a helping hand. From now until Sunday, January 20th, Kraft Foods will be providing free food to government workers at a pop-up store they’ve opened in the nation’s capital. Sergio Eleuterio, the Head of Marketing for Kraft stated in a press release:

“During the government shutdown, parents should not have to worry about putting dinner on the table because they aren’t receiving a paycheck… we want to support the families who have built our brands. This store is one way we can help those affected get the grocery staples they need.”

Federal employees can expect to see all their favorite Kraft branded food items and fill up a grocery bag completely free of charge, though Kraft Foods hopes once federal workers receive their paychecks they pay it forward and donate to a charity of their own choosing.

The Kraft Now Pay Later pop-up is located at 1287 4th St. NE, Washington, DC 20002. To learn more about the program and other food banks lending a helping hand, check out Kraft Food’s event page.